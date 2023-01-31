The Best Grocery Deals at Sam's Club This Month

February may be a short month but it's jampacked with food-filled events. From the Super Bowl to Valentine's Day to Mardi Gras, there are endless delicious opportunities this month. Luckily, Sam's Club is here to provide you with amazing deals for all of February's food needs. The club store has you covered with snacks for the big game, romantic dinners, and even easy post-Fat Tuesday celebration breakfasts — we're looking at you 72-count of Starbucks K-Cups.

Frito Lay Chips

Sam's Club

Deal: 3.98 (save $0.50 until February 12)

What's a game-day viewing party without a basket of your favorite chips? You don't want to find out. Snag a couple of Mix and Match bags of Frito Lay chips — you'll find Doritos, Lays, Tostitos, and Baked Lays on sale.

Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Sliders

Sam's Club

Deal: $2.98/pound (save $2.00 until February 12)

You've never had burgers like these prime rib ground beef patties. Whether you want game-day sliders, Valentine's Day burgers, or just an easy weeknight dinner, do yourself a favor and grab these patties.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.98 (save $2.50 until February 26)

Offer can be redeemed 4 times

If you love ranch then you know you can truly never have enough of the liquid gold. Pick up this two-pack of 40-ounce bottles and use the beloved HVR to make salads, veggie dip, Buffalo chicken dip, and so much more.

46-Ounces Kiolbassa Beef Sausage

Kiolbassa

Deal: $14.98 (save $1.00 until February 12)

Add this smoked sausage to your gumbo or red beans and rice for a Mardi Gras feast. Or, serve it up in barbecue sauce and beer for a delicious Super Bowl app. However you use the sausage, your crowd is sure to be pleased.

DiGiorno Pizzas

DiGiorno

Deal: $11.98 (save $3.00 until February 26)

After all these food-focused holidays and events, we know you just want something easy to throw in the oven. It's a good thing DiGirono pizzas are on sale at Sam's this month. Choose from a three-pack of three-meat, pepperoni, and supreme rising crust pizzas or a nine-count of French bread pizza all for $3 off.

72-Count Starbucks K-Cup Pods

Sam's Club

Deal: $33.98 (save $8.00 until February 26)

Yes, February goes by quickly, but you still might need a pick-me-up to get you through the month. Any 72-count of Starbucks K-Cups qualifies for the $8 off offer, so whether you drink Pike Place, French Roast, Sumatra, Veranda, or decaf, you can get it for cheap this month.

4-Pack Three Bridges Country-Style Sausage Egg Bites

Three Bridges

Deal: $9.98 (save $3.00 until February 26)

There's nothing easier than throwing a package of egg bites in the microwave for a few seconds. It's quicker (and cheaper) than swinging by your local coffee shop, and these sausage- and cheese-stuffed egg bites are just as delicious.

Member's Mark Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Sam's Club

Deal: $24.98 (save $5.00 until February 20)

Buffalo chicken dip, Marry-Me Chicken, or Cajun-style chicken. You name it, you can never go wrong with keeping a 10-pound bag of chicken breasts in your freezer. At $2.50 per pound, that's the best deal on chicken breasts you'll find in all of Sam's Club.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Original

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.14 (save $1.00 until February 19)

Not a chip person? No worries, Snack Factory's Pretzel Crisps are also on sale this month. They're great for snacking on by themselves, dipping in your favorite hummus and chip dip, or even using them as an appetizer base.