Don't Worry Choco Taco Lovers: Salt & Straw Is Saving The Day With Its Own Chocolate Tacolate

It's only been two days and we're already craving an ice cream taco.

The Choco Taco has only been gone for two days and the internet is already going nuts. Klondike's taco-shaped ice cream treat was quietly discontinued in July after the brand saw spikes in interest in other snacks that weren't the Choco Taco, according to the company. However, when the news broke, fans took to social media to express their grief.

Even celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Andrew Zimmern, Stephen King, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared their thoughts on the disappearance of the nostalgic treat.

"Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," tweeted Ohanian.

But from the heartbreaking news came an ice cream hero ready to save all the Choco Taco fans out there. Salt & Straw, a Portland-based ice cream shop, announced it would bring back its own version of the ice cream taco: the Chocolate Tacolate.

The Chocolate Tacolate had previously graced the ice cream shop's menu, and Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek says he knew it was time to bring it back.

"We realize how exciting this product is for ice cream fans ... and we want to ensure it doesn't go away," he said.

Salt & Straw's handmade Chocolate Tacolate has a waffle cone shell filled with cinnamon ancho ice cream that's dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with flaky salt. It's a little different from the chocolate-swirled vanilla ice cream and peanuts in the original, but it's a delicious-sounding ice cream taco nonetheless.