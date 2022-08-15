We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's New Vegetable-Flavored Ice Creams

We know veggie ice cream sounds strange, but you'll want to pick up these pints too!

Sure, vanilla and chocolate ice cream always hit the spot, but there's something to be said about unique ice cream flavors. It's fun to order something new, like goat cheese-flavored or booze-infused ice cream, even if they do sound kind of weird (we're talking about you Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream). If nothing else, taste-testing strange ice cream with your friends and family is a great story to tell.

That's why when Salt & Straw announced their monthly line-up of vegetable-flavored ice creams, we knew we had to try them — no matter how alarming Charred Corn Curd, Cotija, and Tajin ice cream sounded. Salt & Straw is only located in a handful of states — including Oregon (where it was founded), California, Washington, and Florida — but luckily, they ship their pints nationwide.

The "Veggies You Crave" menu features five ice cream flavors crafted with summertime vegetables. The menu is available at all Salt & Straw locations, as well as through its online shop where you can buy all five flavors or mix and match five different flavors for $85. However, you will have to act fast, because the veggie-flavored ice creams are only available until September 2.

Salt & Straw's Veggies You Crave Flavors Ranked

The flavors include Carrot Cake Batter with Pralined Hazelnuts, Spinach Cake with Chocolate Tahini Fudge, Green Fennel & Maple, Charred Corn Curd, Cotija and Tajin, and Red Chili Curry & Makrut Lime Crispy Rice. We tried all five, so you don't have to, and we'd definitely recommend three of them. Here's what they taste like and which ones you should buy.

5. Charred Corn Curd, Cotija, and Tajin

Salt and Straw Charred Corn Curd, Cotija and Tajin Ice Cream Credit: Salt & Straw

This flavor is a nod to elote, or Mexican street corn. It's mayo ice cream ribboned with corn curd, a touch of lime, tajin, and crumbled cotija cheese.

We're sorry, but we have to say it: chunks of cheese do not belong in ice cream. Period. There are a lot of savory flavors going on in this ice cream that we're just not sure work. Some bites taste like popcorn while others are just a mouthful of cheese. And if you don't love ice cream that you have to chew, then this one is certainly not for you.

4. Red Chili Curry & Makrut Lime Crispy Rice

Salt and Straw Red Chili Curry & Makrut Lime Crispy Rice Ice Cream Credit: Salt & Straw

This vegan flavor is inspired by Southeast Asian curries and spices. It's made with red chili, lemongrass, ginger, spices, and makrut lime in a coconut cream base. There are also crispy rice florentines with makrut lime throughout the ice cream.

It's kind of crazy how much this ice cream tastes like curry. It's a savory one for sure and a little bit spicy — we almost wouldn't even call it a dessert. Additionally, we had trouble getting past the texture because it's a little bit grainy.

3. Spinach Cake with Chocolate Tahini Fudge

Salt and Straw Spinach Cake with Chocolate Tahini Fudge Ice Cream Credit: Salt & Straw

This ice cream flavor is inspired by Turkish spinach cake. It has pieces of green spinach cake and chocolate frosting throughout the vanilla ice cream, plus a swirl of tahini fudge.

If you're a fan of cake batter ice cream, or other ice creams with cake/cookie pieces in it, then you'll love this one. Because spinach really takes on the flavors of what's around it, you wouldn't even know there was spinach in this frozen dessert. The tahini fudge was next-level delicious — we would probably even buy a jar of that on its own.

2. Green Fennel & Maple

Salt and Straw Green Fennel and Maple Ice Cream Credit: Salt & Straw

The entire fennel plant is used to make this flavor. The seeds are roasted, the leaves are juiced and then steeped with the bulbs in fennel pollen and maple syrup.

We were pleasantly surprised at how much we enjoyed this ice cream. It has a slightly earthy flavor with a hint of maple, but it mostly tastes like black licorice. We truly couldn't stop digging our spoons into this one.

1. Carrot Cake Batter with Pralined Hazelnuts

Salt and Straw Carrot Cake Batter with Pralined Hazelnuts Ice Cream Credit: Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw's Carrot Cake Batter flavor is made with spiced carrot ice cream swirled with cheesecake frosting and loaded with candied hazelnuts.

As we expected, this was our favorite flavor. It tastes just like a spiced carrot cake with delicious pockets of cream cheese frosting. It's such a decadent flavor and a nice spicy treat to get you excited for fall. We might just buy a "Pick Your Pints" pack with five of this flavor alone — it's seriously that good.