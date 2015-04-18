7 Winning Recipes for a Romantic Picnic

What to make and pack for a perfect alfresco date.
By Allrecipes Editors April 18, 2015
A comfy blanket spread over soft grass, a picnic basket filled with delicious goodies, and a pleasant view — now that's the route to romance. We've chosen 7 easy recipes specially suited for a romantic picnic for two.

1. Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

These tasty little bites are easy to make, and the perfect way to start your picnic.

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls | Photo by Allrecipes

2. Hot Pink Lemonade

A few fresh blueberries make this homemade lemonade extra vibrant and delicious.

Photo by Melissa Goff

3. Strawberry Mango Mesclun Salad

Make your summer salad sweeter with some fresh strawberries and mangoes, and a touch of balsamic dressing.

Photo by lutzflcat
| Credit: lutzflcat

4. Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

Show off those beautiful summer tomatoes and basil with this simply delicious pasta salad.

Photo by Molly

5. Mendocino Chicken Salad

"Fabulous. Realize that EVERYTHING in this salad plays its part -- the smokiness of the chicken, the sweet grape juice-bombs, and the crunchiness of the almonds and celery, to name a few." — CHEFSINGLEDAD

Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

6. Lemon Brownies

Surprise your loved one with sweet lemony brownies.

Photo by Marianne

7. Chocolate Truffle Cookies

These decadent chocolate truffle cookies are "everything".

Photo by Dianne

Picking the Perfect Picnic Place

You know what they say: "location, location, location." It's true for romantic picnics, too. Besides the food and drink, finding just the right spot to share the afternoon or evening is key. Here are a few suggestions.

  • Set up your picnic near a lake, river, or the ocean and let the water lend a quiet musical backdrop to your outdoor meal. A park with a gurgling fountain feature works great, too.
  • Hike up a mountain trail with a backpack full of picnic goodies and get away from the maddening crowds.
  • Bring your picnic basket to the local botanical garden and enjoy what's in bloom while you dine on favorite foods.
  • Dash down the street to the neighborhood park for an impromptu picnic. It might just be the most romantic of all because it's spontaneous.
  • If the weather turns bad, don't let it ruin your fun. Transform a patio or sunporch into a rainy day picnic spot by spreading out a blanket and surrounding the setting with your indoor plants.
