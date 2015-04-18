7 Winning Recipes for a Romantic Picnic
A comfy blanket spread over soft grass, a picnic basket filled with delicious goodies, and a pleasant view — now that's the route to romance. We've chosen 7 easy recipes specially suited for a romantic picnic for two.
These tasty little bites are easy to make, and the perfect way to start your picnic.
A few fresh blueberries make this homemade lemonade extra vibrant and delicious.
Make your summer salad sweeter with some fresh strawberries and mangoes, and a touch of balsamic dressing.
Show off those beautiful summer tomatoes and basil with this simply delicious pasta salad.
"Fabulous. Realize that EVERYTHING in this salad plays its part -- the smokiness of the chicken, the sweet grape juice-bombs, and the crunchiness of the almonds and celery, to name a few." — CHEFSINGLEDAD
Surprise your loved one with sweet lemony brownies.
These decadent chocolate truffle cookies are "everything".
Picking the Perfect Picnic Place
You know what they say: "location, location, location." It's true for romantic picnics, too. Besides the food and drink, finding just the right spot to share the afternoon or evening is key. Here are a few suggestions.
- Set up your picnic near a lake, river, or the ocean and let the water lend a quiet musical backdrop to your outdoor meal. A park with a gurgling fountain feature works great, too.
- Hike up a mountain trail with a backpack full of picnic goodies and get away from the maddening crowds.
- Bring your picnic basket to the local botanical garden and enjoy what's in bloom while you dine on favorite foods.
- Dash down the street to the neighborhood park for an impromptu picnic. It might just be the most romantic of all because it's spontaneous.
- If the weather turns bad, don't let it ruin your fun. Transform a patio or sunporch into a rainy day picnic spot by spreading out a blanket and surrounding the setting with your indoor plants.