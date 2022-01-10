Which Type of Rolling Pin Should I Buy?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's everything you need to know before you get rolling on your next baking project.

This is definitely an iconic rolling pin design, but what many people don't know is that there are numerous styles of rolling pins available to baking enthusiasts — each of which is particularly well-suited to certain uses. Accordingly, the "best" type of rolling pin to own will vary from baker to baker, depending on their individual preferences. Plenty of bakers and professional pastry chefs find that they prefer to have more than one style of pin at their disposal.

That said, when you consider just how many choices are available (factoring in both shape and material), landing on the perfect pin for you can seem a bit daunting. I understand the overload, and that's why I've compiled the following roadmap to understanding your options. No matter what kind of baking background you possess, here's what you ought to consider when it comes to this fundamental member of your pastry toolkit.

Rolling Pin Styles

The first element to address when you're thinking about rolling pins is shape. All pins will fall into one of two broad categories: handled or handle-less. And within these classes are a few signature shapes worth knowing.

Handled Rolling Pins

Handled rolling pins are what many people in the U.S. are most accustomed to seeing, and using. In fact, this construct of pin is often referred to as an American rolling pin. Other names applied to the style include: a traditional rolling pin, a baker's rolling pin, or a ball bearing rolling pin. Handled rolling pins are available in numerous materials, but as I'll explain further below, for most purposes, good old wood is your best bet.

If you ever come across a questionably small handled rolling pin that is carved from one solid piece of wood, you've likely stumbled upon a very old-fashioned model of rolling pin. You're most likely to see one of these vintage rolling pins in an antique store or perhaps in your grandmother (or great-grandmother's) kitchen. And while a vintage pin is certainly a charming piece to own, it generally isn't the pin you want to rely on for your baking. The older wood is prone to splintering, and these smaller, lightweight pins may not have the body you need for the rolling job at hand.

Handle-Free Rolling Pins

French Rolling Pins Credit: Amazon

Rolling pins without handles are most widely known as French rolling pins, and they are the preference in many kitchens because of their maneuverability and the level of control they provide. Sans handles, the pin offers a more direct connection to the dough in front of you. So once a baker is comfortable working with one, the pin can begin to feel like a fluid extension of one's own arms and hands. The French rolling pin comes in two shapes:

Tapered

The tapered French rolling pin is what I personally consider to be the most graceful of all rolling pins. As the name suggests, the signature of this design is that the pin tapers (i.e. narrows) towards both ends. There's no doubt, it's an elegant look, but more than that, the tapered construct makes the pin easier to manipulate and swivel when rolling out pastry doughs — beautifully circular rounds of pie dough, for example. So for those who frequently bake delicate pastries, pies, tarts, and the like, this is the rolling pin for you.

Dowel

The dowel pin, also known as a straight pin, is as simple as they come in terms of design: It's essentially a thick, perfectly cylindrical stick. For most home bakers, the dowel-style pin is what you can consider a great all-purpose rolling pin. It offers the heft you need to work stiff doughs (say, chilled shortbread cookie dough), but still allows you the sense of intimacy and control over pressure that you'd ideally have for more delicate doughs.

Whether you're seeking out a dowel or a tapered pin, you want one that has some reasonable weight to it (tapered pins will typically be more lightweight than straight pins) and the length necessary to maneuver it with ease. According to Food & Wine, "the length of either type of French pin should fall between 18 and 21 inches."

Rolling Pin Materials

You'll find the basic shapes above made with a variety of materials, from marble to silicone. And while it's always nice to try out different options in order to find your favorite, here's an overview of the most common rolling pin materials and what each has to offer.

Wood

Good Cook Classic Wood Rolling Pin Credit: Amazon

Whether maple, mahogany, beech, or beyond, wood has stood the test of time as the go-to rolling pin material for a reason. It's perfectly qualified for the job and with proper care (more on that below), it lasts. One key quality that makes it particularly well-suited for rolling is that wood does not conduct heat, which is great news given that heat is the very last thing you want emanating from your pin as it rolls over your dough layered with solidified butter.

Embossed Wood

Embossed wooden rolling pin Credit: Amazon.com

These are wooden pins, usually handled, that feature laser-cut designs around the barrel. Their primary practical purpose is to embed a decorative pattern into dough — most commonly, cookie dough — before baking. Their secondary (and more likely) purpose is to look cute on a kitchen shelf. Do note, that if you do use an embossed pin to add a bit of flair to a baking project, the dough must first be rolled out with a standard, smooth-surfaced rolling pin before the stamp is applied.

Marble

Credit: Amazon.com

Its aesthetic appeal is reason enough to covet a marble rolling pin, but these heavyweight beauties are also particularly well-suited to the baker who frequently makes laminated doughs. See, a marble pin can be refrigerated and will retain a cold chill as you roll. This, along with its weight, makes it perfect for rolling the paper thin layers of dough and butter that distinguish puff pastry from other pastry doughs.

Ceramic/Stoneware

Ceramic rolling pin on white Credit: Wayfair.com

These are the eye-catching rolling pins featuring a glazed barrel with ornate painted designs that you see in Anthropologie or boutique cookware stores. The ones we walk by and can't help but to want solely because they're really pretty. There's nothing at all wrong with that, but being really pretty is about where these pins' utilitarian function stops.

Silicone

Purple Silicone Rolling Pin Credit: Amazon.com

Silicone rolling pins have become popular in recent years, largely because of their nonstick properties and the promise of an easy clean. It's true, you can toss a silicone pin right in the dishwasher and it will never require a rub down with mineral oil, and flouring will be much less of an issue. If you think you might like what silicone brings to the table, it's probably worth trying one out.

Metal

Metal French rolling Pin Credit: Amazon.com

This category includes materials such as aluminum and stainless steel, sometimes with a teflon or other nonstick coating. Like silicone pins, a big appeal of a metal rolling pin comes down to easy cleaning. But keep in mind, metal can conduct heat — which means that as you roll, you may unintentionally start warming up your dough. (Not ideal.) If you do opt for a metal rolling pin, be sure to chill the pin in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or so before you get to work with it.

Nylon and Acrylic

Nylon Rolling Pin Credit: Amazon.com

Both varieties of plastic are typically used to make dowel-style rolling pins that are smaller in size compared to other standard pins. This is because they are most commonly used by pastry chefs and cake decorators to roll delicate ingredients such as fondant and marzipan. These lightweight pins' easy-to-clean nonstick surfaces make them particularly well-suited for such uses, but these aren't the pins you want for everyday baking.

How To Clean a Wooden Rolling Pin

As I've said, if you're only going to have one rolling pin in the kitchen, you should probably make it a wooden one. Now, given your other options for pin materials, one might think that wooden pins are exceptionally difficult to clean or maintain. However, that's simply not the case. You should treat it as you would any other wooden cooking implement in your kitchen: Don't run it through the dishwasher and don't leave it to soak in water.

To clean a wood rolling pin, wipe it down with a dampened sponge or cloth, making sure to clean away any pieces of dough gripping on. You should not need to use dish soap. Give it another wipe down with a clean, dry towel to remove moisture and allow it to air dry completely if necessary.

You can also opt to occasionally treat your pin with oil to condition the wood. (This will increase the lifespan of your rolling pin.) To do so, use a clean, lint-free cloth to apply a very small amount of mineral oil or butcher's block oil to the pin, rubbing it into the surface. Leave the rolling pin out to dry as the oil soaks in. After 1-2 hours, you can return your pin to its usual storage spot in the kitchen.

What to Use Instead of a Rolling Pin

For most home bakers, it's worth having a legitimate rolling pin in the kitchen. However, if you find yourself in a situation without one (say you're trying to bake a pie at an AirBnb), you can use any number of clean, cylindrical items as a substitute. Ideally, the item has a little bit of weight to it. Common go-tos include: wine bottles, metal water bottles, and unopened aluminum drink cans.