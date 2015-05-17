Roasting Peppers
Roasting sweet and hot peppers at home is remarkably easy.
Liven up Mexican dishes, sandwiches, antipasto platters, and salads with sweet, freshly roasted peppers.
1. Preheat your oven's broiler.
2. Arrange the peppers on a baking sheet and place the baking sheet on the highest rack in your oven.
3. Keep a watchful eye on the peppers. When dark splotches begin to appear on the peppers, remove the baking sheet from the oven.
4. The peppers will be very hot. Using tongs, carefully turn each pepper over. Once all of the peppers are turned, return the sheet to the oven.
5. When the tops of the peppers begin to darken again, remove them from the oven and place them into a large bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, making sure that it is sealed air-tight all the way around. The steam from the trapped hot peppers will loosen the skins.
6. Once the peppers are cool enough to handle (probably about 15 to 20 minutes), pull the stems out of each pepper.
7. Hold one end of the pepper down on a flat surface and gently peel the skin off of each pepper. The skin should slide off fairly easily.
8. Lift each pepper up and hold it with one hand, while using your other hand to squeeze down the pepper's length. The bulk of the seeds and pulp should drop out the bottom.
9. With the backside of the knife, slit open the side of each pepper and spread them out (ribbed side up). With the dull side of your knife, scrape off any of the ribs or membrane that remains in the pepper.
