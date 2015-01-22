Roast Pears Now, Enjoy Amazing Oatmeal Later
Every winter weekend, I have a little ritual.
I count the days until super ripe and juicy pears show up at my favorite local market.
I fire up my oven, I roast a batch, then I puree them and fill and freeze two ice cube trays full so I can stir this treat into my morning oatmeal all week. It's dead simple and will take you maybe 15 minutes of prep for 5 to 7 days of simple happiness. Are you ready?
Step 1: Slice and core your pears (and, preheat the oven to 350 degrees)
#Protip: How do you know when pears are ripe? I gently tap near the stem. If it gives just a bit and has a slightly sweet fragrance, it's ready to enjoy. I typically slice them into halves, core, then slice into quarters. I've found that four good-sized pears generally fills two ice cube trays, which is enough for two people to enjoy in their oatmeal for a week.
Step 2: Arrange your pears on a baking sheet
Isn't this fun? #Protip: The smaller the pieces, the quicker they will cook.
Note: They're done when you can easily cut them with the side of a fork or spoon (about half an hour for quarters)
Step 3: Puree with a masher, blender, or hand blender
Step 4: Pour into ice cube trays
[Photos by Karen Gaudette]
Now, to the eating! I typically make a batch of steel-cut oats on Sunday and portion into smaller containers to take to work each morning. I pop a cube or two of pears, add a pat of butter, and add a swirl of maple syrup. Yum.
Reheat, stir, and enjoy.