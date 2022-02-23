Rihanna's Easy Mac and Cheese Recipe Will Blow You Away
We love a celebrity mac and cheese recipe, and with all the excitement surrounding the news of Rihanna's pregnancy, what better time to give her unique recipe a try? What allegedly started out as a cooking mishap in her kitchen soon became her signature "Mac and Rih," loved by some, questioned by many.
First published by Esquire in 2014, Queen Rih's famous mac and cheese recipe probably tastes different than any mac you've had before. Why? Because it's loaded with 1) ketchup, 2) mustard, and 3) Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce. Have we lost you yet?
I'm sure many of you are thinking, "When do ketchup and mustard ever belong in mac and cheese?" It's a valid question. However, I'm willing to bet that at least a few of you have claimed ketchup as your secret ingredient for a box of Kraft since day one. Some find ketchup as pivotal to the mac and cheese experience as hot sauce in scrambled eggs. In my opinion (and trust me, I was a little shocked to discover this), the salt and tang offered by the combo of condiments somehow makes the macaroni and cheese taste even cheesier and tastier.
Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce, a new ingredient to me, is a flavor-packed hot sauce common in Caribbean cooking, and it brings a seriously fiery flavor to this dish. Combined with two blocks of shredded Colby Jack, the sweet, tangy, and spicy condiments create a thick and creamy sauce that generously coats each noodle.
Endless cheese pulls aside, we've also got some red bell peppers, shredded onions, and green onions in the mix, offering vibrant color and texture. Basically this one-pot dish has everything you need for an easy, delicious dinner. Rihanna, take a bow.
How to Make Rihanna's Mac and Cheese Recipe
Recipe by Rihanna via Esquire.com
- 450 grams small elbow macaroni noodles
- Salt, for pasta water
- 1 medium white onion, grated
- 1 red bell pepper, julienned
- 6 spring onions, chopped
- ¼ cup yellow mustard
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 1 ½ tablespoons Eaton's Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
- 900 grams Colby Jack cheese, shredded
- 1 cup water
- Cook the macaroni noodles according to package instructions and drain the water once cooked, leaving about ¼ cup pasta water in the pot.
- Return the macaroni to the pot and put back on the stove on a low flame. Stir in the onion, bell peppers, and green onions until combined.
- Stir in ketchup, mustard, and pepper sauce until combined. Add cheese a handful at a time, stirring regularly. If the sauce is too stiff, add more water to reach desired consistency.
- Top with more spring onions and serve immediately.