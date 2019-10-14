Reese's Mystery Shapes Are Back for Another Year of Confusing Treats
Reese's has faced their fair share of "criticism" over the candy brand's holiday shapes — or lack of. Their holiday tree candies struggle to be very tree-shaped. The Halloween pumpkins are mostly just an oval, which is pumpkin-esque at least. Even their egg-shaped candies are a little lackluster when it comes to proper egg tapering.
In years past, Reese's has taken the shape hate in stride, launching a clever social media campaign to embrace the many shapes their holiday candies come in. "All trees are beautiful," a social media post from 2015 said. A Reese's blob-like "tree" stood in front of a mirror, seeing a reflection of a shapely evergreen.
Now, however, they're just embracing the ambiguous shape reputation with the return of their shapely holiday candy: Reese's Mystery Shapes. The name alone is a little tongue-in-cheek, but when you see the actual "shapes," you know the creators are having as much fun as we are.
The Reese's Mystery Shapes, which were first introduced in 2019, comes in three formations. Honestly, your guess is as good as ours. One appears to be the shape of a stocking, with a distinctive "J" hook. The second, in our opinion, looks like a snowman or gingerbread man. The third is indiscernible. Last year, Walgreens displayed images of a stocking, jingle bell, and ornament. But on the back of this year's bag, there's a half eaten candy with a mitten shape.
All this chocolaty conjecture means one thing: you'll have to open a few packages to decide if you agree — and eat as many candies as it takes to make certain you know the shapes Reese's is making.
These shapes —whatever they are — are of course limited-edition, as they'll only be around through the holidays. They'll start hitting shelves in early November, perhaps November 1, if we had to guess. This year, they'll be joined by Reese's White Elephant and Reese's Peanut Butter Nutcrackers.