Reddit's All-Time Best Tips for Saving Money at the Grocery Store

When it comes to grocery bills, we all wish we could save a little extra money. Of course, there are the obvious tips that spending experts recommend to be frugal — like buying the store brand and checking the weekly ads to see what stores have the best sales before you shop.

But if you're looking to save some more money and you don't have time to go to five grocery stores (because who does?), you might need some extra help.

Sometimes, it can feel like you've heard every money-saving tip in the book. We know the feeling, which is why we scoured the internet for new tips to help you save money at the grocery store. These user-generated tips from Reddit are easy to follow and perfect for your next grocery run.

1. Save All Your Grocery Receipts

Save all your grocery receipts, and at the end of the month, add up how much of each item you bought. Now you can purchase these items, like milk, cereal, and meat, in bulk at the beginning of the month.

Buying in bulk will save you money in the long run and save you some trips to the grocery store. And if you have an idea of what products you use, you won't fall victim to overbuying bulk items (which is very easy to do).

2. Make a Meal Plan Before You Shop

Before you head to the store, decide what meals you want during the week, and make a grocery list. If you have a plan, you're more likely to stick to your list and not make too many impulse purchases. And if you know you're going to use the items, you won't be buying things you'll have to throw away at the end of the week.

3. Pay Attention to "Price Per Pound"

Discounts on meat sound great, but check the price per pound of each cut, and make appropriate substitutions when you can.

"If ground sirloin is $5.99/lb this week but beef tips are $3.99… guess what we're having stew instead of burgers. If a whole roasting chicken is $1.29/lb that's a better deal than $5.99/lb chicken breasts, plus that's usually good for two meals AND you can boil the bones and skin with water to make delicious stock," says Reddit user Wytch78.

4. Buy the Rotisserie Chicken

Don't pass up that rotisserie chicken! Not only is this ready-to-eat chicken super easy to use for last-minute meals, but it's also cheap and really versatile. You can use all parts of the chicken for different meals, even the carcass, so don't throw anything away.

5. Buy Cheap, Staple Pantry Items in Bulk

Buy spices, beans, rice, and other cheap pantry items in bulk so you always have them on hand. These items are great to mix and match for cheap, nutritious meals and, if stored correctly, they'll stay fresh for a long time.

"[Buy dry] rice and beans in bulk and put them in an appropriate container. They are dirt cheap and filling. And in a pinch, combined they are nearly nutritionally complete," says Reddit user IDontWantToArgueOk.

6. Your Freezer Is Your Best Friend

Throwing away rotten food is like throwing away money. Instead, freeze any extra food or leftovers that you aren't going to use right away.

"I only buy bread when it's BOGO, and then put it in the freezer. Good deal on butter or bacon? Buy two and freeze it for later. Cook a double batch of beans, soup, stew and put that in the freezer for when you've had a long day and don't want to cook. Pre-make breakfast sandwiches and freeze those, too," says Reddit user Wytch78.

7. Use Coupons or Rebate Apps

There are tons of ways to save money, or even get products for free, by using coupons and rebate apps. Programs like Coupons.com, Fetch Rewards, and Ibotta reward you money or free store gift cards just for doing your everyday shopping. And you don't even have to print coupons anymore; many apps let you download them directly to your smartphone or store loyalty card.

"Twice this week I've cut my grocery bill in half. That means I got four beef roasts for free. [You can] match coupons to rebates for free or almost free items," says Reddit user WavyGlass.