Take Your Boxed Brownies to the Next Level With This One Ingredient

When you're looking for a quick and easy yet still delicious dessert, turning to a box of brownie mix is just about the simplest thing you can make. Almost all boxed brownie mixes require only three additional ingredients: eggs, oil, and water. Sure, that combo creates a tasty brownie, but we have an ingredient that creates even better brownies — and it's one you may already have somewhere in your house.

To make the best boxed brownies you've ever tasted, just replace the water with red wine.

Why Does Red Wine Make Better Brownies?

Red wine and chocolate are a natural pair that we enjoy along with a charcuterie board or as an after-dinner treat. The fruity flavors of wine and the earthy, sometimes fruity flavors of chocolate go hand-in-hand.

But that organic pairing isn't the only reason red wine creates a decadent brownie.

"Alcohol doesn't completely cook off and increases the perception of flavor," says Michael Nestrud, who has a Ph.D. in Food and Sensory Science as well as a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). "For us to fully taste all parts of the brownie, the flavorful parts of chocolate have to physically be released from the brownie to the air space in your mouth. Alcohol aids this release, so you get all the great brownie taste with less effort."

Our brain doesn't distinguish what ingredient produces a certain flavor, Nestrud explains. So when we taste the similar flavors of red wine and chocolate, we're just tasting an extra indulgent brownie rather than wine-infused chocolate.

How to Use Red Wine in Boxed Brownies

Adding red wine to a batch of brownies is really easy — just replace the water with wine. So, if the brownies call for 3 tablespoons of water, use 3 tablespoons of wine instead.

It's important to note that not all the alcohol in red wine will burn off during cooking. The length of time you cook your brownies, as well as the size of the pan, play a role in how much alcohol evaporates. According to USDA data, if you cook your brownies for 30 minutes, about 35% of the alcohol will remain. If you cook them for an hour, about 25% of the alcohol will remain. However, the size of the pan will impact how much alcohol is left too. Smaller pans retain more alcohol while larger pans hold less. because the surface area will promote greater evaporation.

So, you might want to skip this method if you're planning on serving your brownies to kids, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, or anyone else who doesn't drink alcohol.

What Kind of Red Wine Should You Use?

Nestrud suggests using a wine that's fruit-forward and not too heavy or astringent. Try using a light- or medium-bodied wine, like a Pinot Noir or Merlot. However, we did make brownies using a Cabernet Sauvignon and they were still delicious.

The important thing is that the wine doesn't have to break the bank. Use a budget-friendly wine, but make sure it's not one that you find unbearable in taste.

"I don't believe in 'cooking wine.' If it's not good enough to consume alone then why would you add taste baggage to your baked goods by putting an unpleasurable wine in there? Buy the most economical wine you'd be willing to drink. Those single-serve tetra paks are perfect," says Nestrud.

While red wine is proven to make a difference in flavor, you can always experiment with your favorite white wine too. Cooking with wine is always fun.

"I can't say I've tried it but a smoky chardonnay chocolate brownie does not sound terrible to me, especially if the smokiness comes through," says Nestrud.

But, Does It Actually Make a Difference in Taste?

The short answer is yes it does. We made two batches of Betty Crocker Fudge Brownies — one with Cabernet Sauvignon and one with water — and performed a blind taste test with four people. The wine-infused brownies were the winner every time.

The brownies made with added red wine tasted more chocolatey and rich than the brownies made according to the exact instructions on the box. The red wine brownie's flavor was bolder and the brownie itself was more moist and decadent compared to the brownies with water.