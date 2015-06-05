Recipe Conversion Basics
We want to help cooks around the world prepare Allrecipes favorites.
All of the recipes at Allrecipes.com use volume measurement for ingredients. Any recipe can be converted to metric measurements by selecting the Metric button located under the Servings information and clicking the "Adjust" button.
What's in a Name?
What many cooks may not know is that "standard" measurements--cups, teaspoons, quarts--differ between countries. One cup in the United States is different than one cup in the United Kingdom or in Australia and New Zealand.
- In the U.S., one cup (8 fluid ounces) = 237 milliliters
- In the U.K., one cup = 227 milliliters, or .96 U.S. cups
- In Australia, one cup = 250 milliliters
(Note that an Imperial Pint = 2.5 Imperial Cups, while in the U.S., a pint is only 2 cups).
Standard Measures
Need a refresher on how many cups are in a quart, or teaspoons in a tablespoon?
Taking Temperatures
In degrees Fahrenheit, water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees (at sea level). In degrees Celsius, water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
Baking on High
High elevations can cause problems when baking. Learn how to adjust your ingredients for high-altitude baking.
Volume vs. Weight
The saying, "A pint's a pound, the world around" may hold true for water, but don't think it works for every ingredient in your recipe. A cup of flour, sugar, butter and salt all weigh different amounts.