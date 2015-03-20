6 Reasons Why We Can't Get Enough Quiche
There's so much to love about quiche. Here are just six reasons why quiche is a thing.
Related: How to Make Quiche
1. Because quiche sounds a little fancy...
...but it's actually super-easy. Quiche is basically just an egg scramble poured into a pie crust and baked. That's our kinda dish. Watch Chef John make his famous Quiche Lorraine:
2. Because quiche kills food waste.
If after a week of cooking you're left with half-an-onion, a green pepper, and just enough ground beef to make nothing, you can turn it into a weekend "brunch special." (Rumor has it that your local bakery does the same.)
Save your leftover ham and broccoli for Easy Broccoli and Ham Quiche. "This quiche has great flavor and can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner," says JenCanCook. "It tastes just as great the next day for leftovers! Use your favorite cheese!"
3. Because you can make quiche cute!
Couldn't you just pinch these Easy Mini-Quiches? I mean, if it wouldn't get your fingers all eggy.
4. Because quiche adapts to any diet.
Vegetarian? Plenty of quiches are too. Gluten-free? So is crustless quiche. Vegan? Sub in tofu for eggs and your quiche will join you. Here's a crustless vegetarian quiche with spinach:
5. Because you can make quiche ahead, multiple ways.
You can straight-up make your quiche from start to finish, then refrigerate it and warm it up when you're ready to serve. Or, make the egg filling ahead, pour it into the crust and bake when you want. Options, people! Here's a quick quiche contender.
6. Because you can flavor quiche however you want.
Like Mexican food? There's Mexican Taco Quiche. Like Italian appetizers? There's Caprese Quiche. Like seafood? Try Crab Quiche, Shrimp Quiche, or this Smoked Salmon Quiche.
Check out our collection of Quiche Recipes.