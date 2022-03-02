4 Reasons a Soup Maker Is a Must-Have

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Imagine a world where prep time is always short, cleanup is uncomplicated, and an enticing array of creamy soups, stews, smoothies, and more are just a click away.

Enter the soup maker — a small, seriously powerful tool that allows you to skip time-consuming steps like pureeing and stirring. Want a comforting bowl of bisque in under 30 minutes? Or maybe a weeknight margarita is more your style. Let technology take over — a unique blade design and preset programs make it easy to create fresh, beautiful dishes year-round.

1. Size Matters

I have a small kitchen space, so my eyes are always peeled for a multifaceted and compact appliance that makes life easier. The smaller, the better. One of the many reasons to love the soup maker is that it's a tool that takes up minimum surface area but pumps out multiple servings.

Whether it's kept on the countertop or carefully tucked behind cabinetry, this little machine makes an impact. After your soup has been perfectly heated and blended, simply remove the lid and pour directly from the stainless steel container. No-fuss and no clunky, oversized drama to deal with.

2. Conquer Cleanup

There's something deeply satisfying about a hot, wholesome bowl of soup, but a sink full of dishes to do afterward can detract from that feeling. With the Phillips Soup and Smoothie Maker, cleanup is short and sweet. Just wipe down the motored lid and attached blade, then wash out the basin that holds the liquid.

Another way that a soup maker helps keep your kitchen cleaner is by cutting way down on prep time. For vegetable soups, just chop your veggies and throw them into the basin (along with stock and seasonings) before choosing a cook mode. You do have the option to add sauteed or steamed ingredients, but the optimized heating profiles let you skip when you're short on time.

3. More for Your Money

Don't let the name fool you — this appliance's skills stretch way beyond soups and stews. It can also be used as a blender for smoothies, cocktails, compotes, and hot beverages. The options are endless with a tool that does the heating, stirring, and blending work for you.

Versatility is a must for anything that makes its way into my kitchen, so I'm on board with any device that allows me to whip up a berry compote for Sunday brunch and also makes a mean, midweek tomato soup.

4. An Inspired Appliance

Making your own soups, smoothies, and drinks at home will not only cut costs, but make you a more creative home cook. Your soup maker will likely come with a book of recipes, but feel free to branch out and experiment with ingredients you love and have on hand. Let your artistry shine and make a gourmet meal in as little as 18 minutes.

Turn your weeknight routine into flavorful fun with this easy-to-use appliance that's efficient enough for everyday use. From delicate vegetable broth to a bold seafood stew, there's something for everyone at your table. While there's no telling where the mystical power of the soup maker will take you, I recommend starting with a simple broccoli soup topped with sharp Cheddar.

