The Real Reason Starbucks' Restrooms Are (Seemingly) Always Closed

Let's just say it is not closed due to a leak.

By
Paul O. Mims
Paul O. Mims
Paul O. Mims

Paul O. Mims is one of New York City's dynamic food educators, writers, and food advocates. He has over five years creating food programming and cooking curriculum for many sectors. He also curates NYC food guides and tours on his travel website thestudioemcee.com.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023
The Starbucks logo on an orange and coral background.
Photo: Starbucks/Allrecipes

Having a public restroom at a coffee shop should be a foregone conclusion. Everyone knows that the lovable bean juice is a catalyst for a trip to the facilities. This is why Starbucks, America's "third place" (remember when this was a thing?), became the unofficial, official public restroom.

However, you may have noticed a piece of paper taped to the door saying "closed" in permanent marker. There could be legitimate reasons for a closure. For example, there could be plumbing issues; a perfectly reasonable explanation. Unfortunately, nine times out of ten, it is closed for more self-serving reasons.

As a previous Starbucks barista in a major city, I have had the task of tending to the restroom throughout a shift. Cities bring a multitude of different people from all walks of life, age ranges, and hygiene standards. Here are the actual reasons the restroom might be closed to the public.

Why Are Starbucks' Restrooms Closed?

Cleaning

Remember when I mentioned the public having a spectrum of hygiene standards? Well, cleaning a room that is dedicated to bodily waste is not for the faint of heart. It can be the grossest thing of your day. A great way to stay clear of getting it dirty in the first place is to keep it closed to the public. Not a good reason to take away a service to customers, but it is a reason.

Storage

I am sorry to break it to you, but there is a possibility that any given restroom may be flipped into an extra storage room. There's a ton of product that has to be ordered to run a Starbucks location. Most of the time, the designers do not take storage into consideration when designing the interiors. A great place to store extra products is the open space of the lavatory.

The Takeaway

There are also other, bigger issues with public restrooms and safety in general which may be the reason you are seeing a "closed" sign. But the takeaway here to keep in mind when heading to Starbucks for your usual order is to appreciate the hard work of the employees—and maybe don't count on being able to use the bathroom on your way out.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Straight on view of Starbucks storefront
Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
pink drink with straw
Copycat Pink Drink
A Starbucks barista holding out a Starbucks hot cup.
These Starbucks Orders Will Make Your Wait Unbearably Long, According to a Barista
A Costco storefront with a designed treatment
The 12 Rudest Things You Accidentally Do at Costco, According to Employees
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
Starbucks Is Changing Its Rewards Program — Here's What You Need to Know
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
Did You Know? There Are Starbucks Locations Testing Secret Menus
butter package on a wooden cutting board
Can You Leave Butter on the Counter?
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
Why I'll Never Give Up In-Person Grocery Shopping
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
A man holding McDonald's vanilla cone in front of the restaurant.
The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken
Keep It Cool With the Best Mini Fridges of 2022
Keep It Cool With the Best Mini Fridges of 2023
808425_Photo by magicallydelicious
10 Reasons to Pour a Cocktail
best food storage containers
We Tested the Best Food Storage Containers—Here Are the Ones Worth Buying
Lidl logo on a yellow burst on an orange square background
13 Reasons I Love Shopping at Lidl a Whole Lot
The-best-kitchen-drawer-organizers-for-a-tidier-home-tout
The Best Kitchen Drawer Organizers for a Tidier Home