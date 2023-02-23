Jars of Rao's Roasted Red Peppers Are Being Recalled Nationwide This is especially important for those with a nut allergy. By Devon O'Brien Devon O'Brien Instagram Website As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rao's/Allrecipes Sunny Dell Foods, LLC. of Oxford, PA—a company that manufactures and distribute's Rao's products—is recalling 12-ounce jars of Rao's Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms due to undeclared tree nuts according to an announcement from the FDA. The company found that a mislabeling accident occurred during the production run and the affected product contains tree nuts. These jars were distributed in Northeastern U.S. stores and nationally via mail order e-commerce. If you have any Rao's Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms jars, check the lot number on the jar and the UPC on the lid. Products marked with lot number SD21160-03 RPOA and UPC 7 47479 00110 6 are recalled and eligible for a refund by returning them to the place of purchase. If you have a tree nut allergy or sensitivity do not consume the product. No illnesses have been reported yet. Contact Sunny Dell Foods, LLC. with questions at 1-610-932-5164 Ext # 102, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit