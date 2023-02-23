Sunny Dell Foods, LLC. of Oxford, PA—a company that manufactures and distribute's Rao's products—is recalling 12-ounce jars of Rao's Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms due to undeclared tree nuts according to an announcement from the FDA. The company found that a mislabeling accident occurred during the production run and the affected product contains tree nuts. These jars were distributed in Northeastern U.S. stores and nationally via mail order e-commerce.

If you have any Rao's Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms jars, check the lot number on the jar and the UPC on the lid. Products marked with lot number SD21160-03 RPOA and UPC 7 47479 00110 6 are recalled and eligible for a refund by returning them to the place of purchase. If you have a tree nut allergy or sensitivity do not consume the product. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Contact Sunny Dell Foods, LLC. with questions at 1-610-932-5164 Ext # 102, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.