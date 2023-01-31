Rao's Soup Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up

Sovos Brand Intermediate, Inc., the company that owns Rao's Homemade, issued a recall for select jars of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup on January 27. Rao's Chicken & Gnocchi soup is being recalled because while the label reads "Chicken & Gnocchi," the jar actually contains Rao's Vegetable Minestrone soup.

Because the recalled jars contain a red minestrone soup, they may contain egg, which the label does not clearly advertise. Therefore, people with egg allergies or sensitivities may have serious or life-threatening reactions after consuming the soup. If you don't have an egg allergy or sensitivity, this soup is still perfectly safe to consume—just note that it might not be the flavor you were hoping for!

The recalled 16-ounce jars were sold between December 8, 2022, and January 27, 2023, at retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

You'll know if you have a mislabeled jar if it has the best-by date of 11/15/2024, establishment number 251, code date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, and UPC 747479400015. Additionally, if the "Chicken & Gnocchi" soup is red instead of its traditional cream color, it's likely the soup is Vegetable Minestrone. You can find product images on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's site.

If you happen to have one of the recalled jars, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There have not been any reports of illnesses after consuming the soup. Nor have there been any complaints, Sovos issued the recall voluntarily after discovering the mistake.

If you have any questions, you can contact Sovos directly at 1-800-466-3623.