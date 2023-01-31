Rao's Soup Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up

The soup in your jar might not be the flavor you think it is!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023
Rao's Soup Recall
Photo: Rao's/Allrecipes

Sovos Brand Intermediate, Inc., the company that owns Rao's Homemade, issued a recall for select jars of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup on January 27. Rao's Chicken & Gnocchi soup is being recalled because while the label reads "Chicken & Gnocchi," the jar actually contains Rao's Vegetable Minestrone soup.

Because the recalled jars contain a red minestrone soup, they may contain egg, which the label does not clearly advertise. Therefore, people with egg allergies or sensitivities may have serious or life-threatening reactions after consuming the soup. If you don't have an egg allergy or sensitivity, this soup is still perfectly safe to consume—just note that it might not be the flavor you were hoping for!

The recalled 16-ounce jars were sold between December 8, 2022, and January 27, 2023, at retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

You'll know if you have a mislabeled jar if it has the best-by date of 11/15/2024, establishment number 251, code date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, and UPC 747479400015. Additionally, if the "Chicken & Gnocchi" soup is red instead of its traditional cream color, it's likely the soup is Vegetable Minestrone. You can find product images on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's site.

If you happen to have one of the recalled jars, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There have not been any reports of illnesses after consuming the soup. Nor have there been any complaints, Sovos issued the recall voluntarily after discovering the mistake.

If you have any questions, you can contact Sovos directly at 1-800-466-3623.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
package of zucchini and two zucchini stacked
Select Zucchini Recalled from Some Walmart Stores Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Charcuterie Board
More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
two tone gold background with three jif peanut butter products and a button that reads recall
45+ Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination
Steak Mix-Up
40 Ratings
overhead angle looking down into a bowl of healing cabbage soup
3 Essential Ingredients to Instantly Brighten Up Boring Soups
a low angle, close up view of a plate full of peanut butter kiss cookies
The Most Popular Holiday Recipe From Each U.S. State
cream puff.1x1
The Most Popular Dessert From Each U.S. State
Peanut Butter Pie XV
These Are the Most Searched Pies in Every State
Food gifts from the 50 states tout
50 Food Gifts from 50 States
pumpkin fluff in an open pumpkin on a white plate
The Most Popular Pumpkin Spice Food or Drink Product in Each State
Love Soup Mix in a Jar
72 Ratings
Lidl Advent Calendar Recall
Lidl Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendar Over Possible Salmonella Contamination
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
Football cheese ball
The Most Popular Tailgating Foods Across 34 States
Bob Evans Sausage Recall
Thousands of Pounds of Bob Evans Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Contamination