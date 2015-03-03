7 Dinners Where Ramen Noodles Go Gourmet
Dry ramen noodles stay fresh practically forever, cook quickly, and, the fact that they're cheap is no less awesome for adults than it is for college freshmen. And some very smart adults have figured how to make ramen the star of fresh, fast, delicious dinners like these.
"An easy and delicious ramen soup, this recipe was adapted from an authentic Japanese recipe," says Seth. "Look for dashi stock in a Japanese grocery store or order it online!"
Here's a Japanese-style cold pasta salad using ramen noodles. You'll toss the ramen noodles with a soy-based dressing and add cucumber, carrot, and ham. Looks beautiful and tastes awesome -- and it's ready in about 20 minutes.
"I made this soup after trying it at a Thai noodle house," says QTSunDoll. "You can use any flavor of ramen noodles. This soup is also good with rice or pasta, but ramen seems to be the favorite."
Slices of seasoned pork cutlet and a hard-boiled egg combine with ramen and miso in this authentic Japanese noodle bowl. "If you have ever wanted to make great authentic Japanese noodle house ramen, this recipe is for you," says bvncbvnc.
"Ramen noodles and colorful vegetables make steak and cabbage a simple stir fry," says Audrey. "It's on the table in no time."
"This chicken ramen soup is spiced with turmeric, chile paste, and ginger and flavored with soy sauce," says sal.
Chicken breast, cabbage, carrots, broccoli and mushrooms are stir-fried in a wok with cooked ramen noodles and sweet soy sauce to make a beloved home-style Indonesian noodle dish.
