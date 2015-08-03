10 Quick Chicken Dinners for Busy Weeknights
When you need to get dinner on the table ASAP, these easy chicken dinner ideas are just the ticket. These tasty meals are ready in 30 minutes or less, and use ingredients you probably have on hand. These chicken recipes are gonna be your new go-to weeknight dinners.
1. Chicken Marsala | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "I will definitely make this again! Chicken Marsala is one of my favorite dishes to order in a restaurant and this tasted just like it!! Loved this recipe and it was easy to make." -- lovetocook
Get the Recipe: Chicken Marsala
2. Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant | Ready in 25 minutes
Rave Review: "I made it exactly as described and was very pleased. It was EASY to make with everyday ingredients that most people already have. I did buy some capers. This is a great recipe. It was very delicious and everyone loved it." -- ET
Get the Recipe: Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant
3. Lucky's Quickie Chickie | Ready in 20 minutes
Rave Review: "I'm amazed that such a quick dish could be SO delicious! I couldn't stop eating this, and ended up stuffed!" -- LilSnoo
Get the Recipe: Lucky's Quickie Chickie
4. Yakisoba Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "Simple recipe. Easy to make. Pretty healthy. Wonderful taste! My husband insisted I must now make this at least once a month." -- cswords
Get the Recipe: Yakisoba Chicken
5. Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "My husband and I loved this - tasty, quick and easy. I, like others, added an additional teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning and it was perfect." -- Brenda
Get the Recipe: Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta
6. Crunchy French Onion Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "Great, easy recipe for that fried chicken flavor baked in the oven. I've been making this for years and this recipe is great for weeknights!" -- Amanda
Get the Recipe: Crunchy French Onion Chicken
7. Ten Minute Sichuan Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "Great Recipe! Super easy, I found the prep time was even less than stated. I cooked the rice for 20 minutes, and it and the chicken was ready right as the rice was." -- LARANEFF
Get the Recipe: Ten Minute Sichuan Chicken
8. Greek Chicken Pasta | Ready in 30 minutes
Rave Review: "This was fast and easy. I put the feta in last also. We have tried this recipe both cold and hot, and both ways are great!" -- TRICIA ANN
Get the Recipe: Greek Chicken Pasta
9. Pressure Cooker Barbeque Chicken | Ready in 24 minutes
Rave Review: "This is super easy to make and perfect with coleslaw and cornbread! Made it as directed ... love pressure cooking!" -- Cindy AndPaul Kell
Get the Recipe: Pressure Cooker Barbeque Chicken
10. Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken | Ready in 22 minutes
Rave Review: "Excellent!! One of the best things about this recipe is that I typically have all the ingredients on hand, so it's a great go-to recipe when I have to put dinner together at the last minute." -- Diedra
Get the Recipe: Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken