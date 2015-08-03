10 Quick Chicken Dinners for Busy Weeknights

These easy and versatile chicken recipes have got you covered for busy weeknights. Not a challenge anymore to get a new satisfying and wholesome dinner on the table every night.

When you need to get dinner on the table ASAP, these easy chicken dinner ideas are just the ticket. These tasty meals are ready in 30 minutes or less, and use ingredients you probably have on hand. These chicken recipes are gonna be your new go-to weeknight dinners.

The best quick chicken dinners for busy weeknights.

1. Chicken Marsala | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "I will definitely make this again! Chicken Marsala is one of my favorite dishes to order in a restaurant and this tasted just like it!! Loved this recipe and it was easy to make." -- lovetocook



Chicken Marsala Chicken Marsala | Photo by chibi chef

2. Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant | Ready in 25 minutes

Rave Review: "I made it exactly as described and was very pleased. It was EASY to make with everyday ingredients that most people already have. I did buy some capers. This is a great recipe. It was very delicious and everyone loved it." -- ET



Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant Photo by Lutzflcat

3. Lucky's Quickie Chickie | Ready in 20 minutes

Rave Review: "I'm amazed that such a quick dish could be SO delicious! I couldn't stop eating this, and ended up stuffed!" -- LilSnoo



Lucky's Quickie Chickie Photo by Naples34102

4. Yakisoba Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "Simple recipe. Easy to make. Pretty healthy. Wonderful taste! My husband insisted I must now make this at least once a month." -- cswords



Yakisoba Chicken Photo by Chef'd | Credit: Chef'd

5. Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "My husband and I loved this - tasty, quick and easy. I, like others, added an additional teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning and it was perfect." -- Brenda



Cajun Chicken Pasta Cajun Chicken Pasta | Photo by Tricia Winterle Jaeger

6. Crunchy French Onion Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "Great, easy recipe for that fried chicken flavor baked in the oven. I've been making this for years and this recipe is great for weeknights!" -- Amanda



Crunchy French Onion Chicken Photo by bd.weld

7. Ten Minute Sichuan Chicken | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "Great Recipe! Super easy, I found the prep time was even less than stated. I cooked the rice for 20 minutes, and it and the chicken was ready right as the rice was." -- LARANEFF



Ten Minute Szechuan Chicken. Photo by Holiday Baker Photo by Holiday Baker

8. Greek Chicken Pasta | Ready in 30 minutes

Rave Review: "This was fast and easy. I put the feta in last also. We have tried this recipe both cold and hot, and both ways are great!" -- TRICIA ANN



Greek Chicken Pasta Photo by chibi chef

9. Pressure Cooker Barbeque Chicken | Ready in 24 minutes

Rave Review: "This is super easy to make and perfect with coleslaw and cornbread! Made it as directed ... love pressure cooking!" -- Cindy AndPaul Kell



Pressure Cooker Barbeque Chicken Photo by Buckwheat Queen

10. Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken | Ready in 22 minutes

Rave Review: "Excellent!! One of the best things about this recipe is that I typically have all the ingredients on hand, so it's a great go-to recipe when I have to put dinner together at the last minute." -- Diedra



