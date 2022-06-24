5 Tips for Making the Perfect Quesadilla Every Time

Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom) knows a thing or two about quesadillas. She used to make them professionally, after all! Here are a few of the best quesadilla tips and tricks she picked up along the way:

quesadilla on blue plate with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo Credit: Allrecipes Video

1. Don't Skimp on the Cheese

A common quesadilla mistake, Nicole says, is only spreading cheese on half the tortilla. Cover the whole surface before folding for the ultimate ooey, gooey, and cheesy experience.

2. Don't Overfill the Quesadilla

When it comes to the other fillings, though, keep them to one side so they don't spill out. You'll flip the cheese-only side over the side with the filling when it's time to fold the quesadilla.

3. Don't Flip Too Early

Don't fold the quesadilla over until the cheese is fully melted. At that point, the tortilla should be perfectly crisp and golden. Nobody wants a flimsy, underdone quesadilla.

4. Keep Your Veggies Crisp

If you want to add fresh veggies to the filling, don't add them until right before folding the quesadilla. That way, they'll stay cool and crisp.

5. Serve With Complementary Sides

According to Nicole, this hot and crunchy dish pairs perfectly with cool and creamy sides — she likes serving her quesadillas with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

