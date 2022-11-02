Your Guide to Vintage Pyrex Mixing Bowl Patterns

When I was young, I knew something special was happening at our house (a party, Thanksgiving celebrations, etc.) when my mother pulled a certain swirl-patterned, brown oval dish out of the cupboard. This dish had a matching lid and housed all sorts of casseroles and comfort food within its glass walls. As it turns out, that dish was the Raffia pattern, also referred to as Brown Onion, part of Pyrex's 1970s promotional releases.

These releases featured limited edition patterns and ran from the 1950s through the early 1970s, aptly timed around Mother's Day, wedding season, and the fall and winter holidays. Pyrex bowls, casserole dishes, and the like transitioned from exclusively clear to solid colors as the decades went on. How it ended up in our kitchen, I may never know.

Vintage Pyrex patterns from over the years are a full-on phenomenon that goes well beyond the bowl. You can order anything from kitchen prints to men's shirts on Amazon and Etsy — there are even multiple books on its vast style evolution. The impact of these iconic pieces lasts longer than the glass it's made of. Pyrex sticks around; it enters your home and your heart and it's there forever. Here is an essential guide to the best of the best:

Snowflake, 1956-1967

Courtesy of Yvette Eagan/Parkwood Treasures

This pattern came in white on charcoal but was most popular in turquoise and white styles. It's most likely remembered for its place on holiday party tables. It's not to be confused with Snowflake Blue, available from 1972-1975.

Gooseberry, 1957-1966

Courtesy of Yvette Eagan/Parkwood Treasures

Whether best remembered for its soft pink and white version or the dark print on a golden background, this print was the stuff of dreams in the 1960s.

Butterprint, 1957-1968

Courtesy of Yvette Eagan/Parkwood Treasures

Butterprint is sometimes called "Amish print" and was available in blue, pink, and "pumpkin." Along with Gooseberry, Butterprint was one of the first patterns available on Pyrex's Cinderella bowls - sets of different-sized bowls that "nested" gracefully into each other.

Sandalwood, 1960-1962

The Gingham Kitchen

The signature ivy leaves, vines, and soft tan color make this pattern instantly recognizable by many.

Early American, 1962-1971

Courtesy of Linda and Greg/Retroburgh,

Featuring household tools and decor from the times of the early settlers, this modest brown-on-white or gold-on-brown pattern was a Thanksgiving favorite.

Town and Country, 1963-1967

Dina and partners

Town and Country can be recognized by the stitch-like starburst pattern and, in some versions, the circular and cross details. It was also one of the few available in Pyrex's stamp program, a loyalty program where customers received stamps for their purchases to redeem at a later time for limited-edition pieces.

Square Flowers, 1966-1972 / Verde, 1967-1972

Courtesy of Irma Lee/OurLittleShoppe1

Square Flowers, also called Autumn Floral, Verde Floral, or Verde depending on which source you go to and is quite possibly one of the most recognizable vintage patterns (see the Amazon shirts I mentioned in the intro). Verde appears as a pattern of olives and leaves on the classic white glass.

Dots, 1968-1973

Courtesy of Yvette Eagan/Parkwood Treasures

A catalog from 1969 stated "Pyrex Ware. Puts the fun in functional." This lively series of cascading dots was one of the most popular patterns.

Friendship, 1971-1974

Courtesy of Yvette Eagan/Parkwood Treasures

This pattern of sweet birds and flowers in bright orange and yellow shades is absolutely perfect for any kitchen channeling retro vibes.

Spring Blossom Green, 1972-1978 / Spring Blossom Green Redesign, 1979-1981

Courtesy of Bentwood Vintage

The instantly recognizable olive-green bowl with white flowers (or the opposite) morphed into a daintier version of the pattern on forest or lime green bowls at the close of the decade.

Butterfly Gold, 1972-1978 / Butterfly Gold Redesign, 1979-1981

Courtesy of Pam/Strobley Collectables

The original pattern depicts what looks like butterfly wings but is actually leaves around a five-bloom bouquet in this sunny yellow option.

Old Orchard, 1973-1977

Jennifer/BumblebeeMeadow

Another staple in many homes was Old Orchard, a singular option of burnt sienna-like glass with a still-life fruit design that housed anything from stuffing to a cobbler.

Forest Fancies, 1980-1986

Laura McCrae/Homewood Vintage

A pencil-drawn field of mushrooms on a moody-colored glass just cries out for a stew or braised dish. Something about the whimsical pattern made it a favorite in so many households that it stuck around for a six-year run.

Shenandoah, 1981-1986

Bentwood Vintage

The Shenandoah pattern of sketched light green flowers and leaves coming out of the ground on pale yellow glass was beloved by home cooks in the early eighties, housing many spring casseroles and potluck favorites.