Carbs Are More Seasonal Than Ever Thanks to Pumpkin-Shaped Bagels

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With the calendar now turned to November, there are probably many folks out there who think pumpkin season is over. They're wrong. Just because Halloween has come and gone doesn't mean that everyone's favorite orange gourd has outlived its use. No, this beautiful symbol of the autumnal harvest should be celebrated right up until you and whoever you've gathered with for Thanksgiving in this strange year fight over the last slice of pumpkin pie.

If you're super crazy about pumpkins on a conceptual and/or culinary level, it may interest you to know that you can even get your hands on a dozen pumpkin-themed bagels delivered to you directly from New Jersey shop The Bagel Nook thanks to long-distance food delivery platform GoldBelly.

Known for their odd assortment of bagels that seem to look about as crazy as they probably taste, Bagel Nook's pumpkin bagels seem like a pretty solid way to cultivate some fall vibes at the breakfast table. Ditching the traditional circle in favor of something a bit more uniquely oblong, these five-inch diameter bagels really do look exactly like a pumpkin, down to the green licorice that's used as a stem to seal the deal.

Before you get super-excited to have The Bagel Nook ship these pumpkin bagels to you halfway across the country, it's important to note that these are not pumpkin-flavored bagels. However, you can get them with maple bacon cream cheese, which could be a decent compromise option if you want to make sure your pumpkin bagel tastes like fall.

But if you're willing to deal with bagels that look like but do not taste like pumpkins, Goldbelly will send these to you anywhere in the US as long as you aren't trying to have them mailed to a PO Box. They're packed in ice for maximum transport efficiency and should last up to six months in the freezer, in case you're more of a springtime pumpkin fan for whatever reason.