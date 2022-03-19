10+ Perks of Being a Publix Shopper

Shopping at Publix will be a lot sweeter once you learn about these time- and money-saving secrets.

If you're a regular Publix shopper, you probably already know many of the benefits to frequenting the store, from buy-one-get-one deals to free cookies at the bakery. However, if you're not familiar with the Florida-based supermarket, you may soon find your car turning in the store's direction after you read this list of perks of being a Publix shopper.

The chain store can be found all throughout the Southeast U.S., including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida. Florida alone is is home to over 700 locations.

While their everyday prices may be a step higher than some other stores, Publix is known for their personal service, deals, and themed specials. Check out all of the perks of being a Publix shopper below so you're getting the best value out of every trip.

Note: Some of these programs may not be available in your state. Check with your local store for specifics.

1. You can earn gift cards when you spend a certain amount.

Throughout the year, Publix hosts gift card deals you can earn just by shopping for the foods you already buy. For example, Stocking Spree 365 will reward you $10 gift cards for every $50 you spend on participating items. How great is that? To redeem your gift card, all you have to do is create a Publix account, then submit your receipt each time you shop.

2. You can order online and pick it up.

If you hate having to wait in line to get deli meat, you don't have to at Publix. You can put in your deli meat order online. Then, when you get to the store to buy all of your other groceries, you can pick up your sliced meats and cheeses without having to wait your turn.

3. Publix offers prescription coupons.

Prescriptions can be expensive. However, you might be able to get a discount if you buy them at Publix. The Publix pharmacy actually accepts prescription coupons from some local retail pharmacies. It also accepts Easy Drug Card, which is a free card you can download that sometimes allows you to save up to 80 percent off your medication at Publix Pharmacy.

4. You can get offers geared toward you and what you buy.

You may want to start shopping on Publix's app. Why? It monitors your shopping behavior, which helps it tailor offers and discounts specifically for you each time you shop.

5. You get early sale notifications.

Who can resist a sale? Publix has plenty of them. If you're a member of a Club Publix, you'll even get early sale notifications so you'll be able to plan your shopping list around them. It not only saves you money, but also helps you know the best time to actually go to the store.

6. Publix has BOGO perks

One of the most well-known deals at Publix is their BOGO (buy one, get one free) sales. It mostly applies to pantry items, which is great because it'll let you stock up on those products. But keep an eye out for BOGO deals on chicken breasts, a great time to stock up and freeze chicken for future weeks. What's more, some stores allow you to buy just one item and only pay half the price, instead of buying two to score the deal.

7. Publix has loads of 10-for-$10 sales.

Publix doesn't skimp on sales, and they go beyond the iconic BOGO deals. One frequent sale you'll come across is their 10 for $10 sale. This is usually for seasonal produce items, like tomatoes, peaches, apples, etc., so make sure you check for these (often unadvertised) deals.

8. Stack store and manufacturer coupons for big savings.

Sure, lots of grocery stores have coupons, but Publix goes above and beyond with an extensive coupon policy. You can find store-brand coupons online and in store for on-sale and regular-priced items. And the best part is you can actually stack coupons at Publix. What's that mean? You can use more than one coupon (store plus manufacturer coupons, for example), per item, which equals big savings.

9. You can get free prescription medications.

Publix pharmacy offers free 14-day supplies of a variety of different oral antibiotics. High blood pressure prescriptions, diabetes meds, and many others are also available in a 90-day supply for free.

10. Kids get free cookies.

Grocery shopping with a side of sugar cookie? Yes, please. Kids can stop by the Publix Bakery when they're in store with mom or dad and get a free cookie. (Adults don't get one, but maybe you can beg for a bite.)

11. They carry your groceries to your car.

Some may consider this practice old-fashioned, but Publix associates will happily bring your groceries to your car — and they won't accept a tip. It's a lovely reminder of a by-gone era, or just a way to get an extra hand if you've got kids to wrangle into car seats and grocery bags to stow.

12. Club Publix members get free birthday treats.

Publix long eschewed the loyalty card scheme when so many competitors were bringing in fans, but they launched Club Publix in the last few years. They're making up for lost time with some of the perks. For example, Publix will treat you to a birthday surprise if you're registered with Club Publix. You'll get a notice in your account when your birthday arrives, and then you'll be able to redeem it in store.

13. They keep the Publix Promise.

If an item ever rings up for a higher price than what's displayed on a shelf or in an advertisement, Publix won't just price correct. They'll give you the item for free. That's the Publix Promise.

14. Item out of stock? Get a rain check.