5 Protein-Rich Treats To Beat The Afternoon Slump
Right about now you're probably wishing you'd packed more food. Here's what to bake for next time to keep your cravings in check and your eating goals on track.
Cherry Almond Coconut Protein Balls | Power ingredient: cottage cheese
"The protein in these bites comes from cottage cheese, raw almonds, and rolled oats. With a touch of cinnamon and maple syrup, these balls that you pop in the freezer taste more like an after-workout bite of cherry cheesecake." — Jenny Sugar
Energy Balls | Power ingredient: wheat germ
"Yum! What a nice quick, easy, healthy snack the kids will love! I will definitely be making these again instead of cookies!" — Dana Nolletti Pierro
What the heck is wheat germ? Just another name for the nutrient-rich section of the wheat kernel that's often lost during refining. And so sad, because it's packed with vitamin E and folate.
Power Cookies | Power ingredient: cannellini beans
"Yum! I was skeptical about bean paste cookies, but these are fantastic!" — Amy
Cannellini beans (and their brethren, kidney beans) are chock full of iron, magnesium, and folate. Bring 'em on!
Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies | Power ingredients: walnuts
"I love these cookies! The only thing I changed in this recipe was omitting the chocolate chips. Honestly, I don't think it needs them but the chocoholics among us will disagree." — E^3
You'll get healthy fats, fiber, and potassium every time you crunch into a walnut.
Chef John's Orange-Pistachio "Greenies" | Power ingredient: pistachios
"These were delicious. Even better the second day as they moisten up. I had only 1 1/2 cups of pistachios on hand so I added 1/2 cup slivered almonds and it turned out great." — Lizakitty
Fiber? Check. Vitamin E? Check. Protein and healthy fats? You know it. Pistachios are a nutrient powerhouse.
Bake these treats on the weekend and reap the rewards all week.