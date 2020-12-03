The Pringles Can Is Changing Faces

With nowhere to be and no one to see, 2020 marked the moment when men around the world collectively decided they might as well try and grow a mustache. As you may have noticed on Zoom at any point over the last nine months, the results aren't always pretty.

Maybe that's why Pringles decided that the time was right for a can rebrand. For the first time since 2000, Pringles cans have been updated with a new, clean design that's meant to put the emphasis back on the chips. Specifically, Pringles seems to have put a lot of thought into the revised look of "Mr. Pringle" (yes, their mascot has a name).

"With a sleeker look including a more dynamic mustache, sharper bow tie, sparkling eyes and expressive eyebrows, Mr. P's "Glow Up" puts the focus on the irresistible taste in every Pringles crisp and stack," reads a real sentence from a press release announcing the new and improved Pringles cans.

But is this change really for the better? While minimalism may be in, it's hard not to feel like some of Mr. Pringle's joie de vivre has been stripped away. Whereas the mustachioed chip-loving dandy once seemed genuinely excited by the prospect of snacking on some curved crisps, his face now seems to convey a slight hint of surprise or mild enthusiasm.

Regardless, the good news is that any changes seem to be limited to the outside of the can. No Pringles will be reformulated to appease their new overlord, and the signature shape of each chip (or crisp) is staying as is.

You'll start seeing the redesigned cans on store shelves in December, when they roll out as part of Scorchin' Pringles, with the broader redesign set to take place "across all brand communications" in early 2021.