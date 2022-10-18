Last Thanksgiving, Popeye's released a fast food item that no one saw coming: an entire Cajun-style turkey. Seriously, you could get your Thanksgiving turkey in the drive-thru.

We tried the pre-cooked, frozen turkey last year and were pleasantly surprised by its delicious flavors. So, when Popeye's announced it was bringing the offering back this year, we already knew we had to snap one up.

And this year, not only can customers order the Cajun-style turkey at their local Popeye's restaurant, but it's also available for delivery.

So even if you don't live near a Popeye's you can still try the mouthwatering turkey that's marinated in Louisiana-style seasonings, slow-roasted, and flash-fried before being delivered to customers.

Starting today, you can pre-order your turkey for pickup at your local restaurant or for delivery. If you plan on picking up the turkey, you can call the restaurant or simply swing by to grab a turkey while supplies last.

To order online, visit the Popeye's site and select the number of turkeys you want delivered. Shipments will go out starting October 24 and will take between one and three business days to arrive.

Whether you get one in-store or online, the 14-pound turkeys come frozen and ready to store in your freezer until the big meal. Just remember to leave yourself plenty of thawing time—about three days in the fridge.

Once thawed, the turkey takes about two hours to reheat. Then you can serve the crispy turkey alongside all your favorite Thanksgiving sides (like mac and cheese, biscuits, and mashed potatoes and gravy)—which you can also order from Popeye's if you don't feel like making them yourself.

The turkey's price varies depending on the store—last year the starting price was $39.99. If you choose to order online, the turkey costs $94.99 plus any applicable taxes, however, shipping is included.

We know it's a pretty steep price for a turkey—but you can't put a price on less holiday stress with a pre-seasoned, pre-cooked turkey, right?