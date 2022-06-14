Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken For Just 59 Cents This Week — Here's How to Get the Deal
Popeyes is turning 50 this week, and to celebrate, it's offering customers a throwback fried chicken deal that's too good to pass up.
This week only, customers can snag two pieces of bone-in chicken for just 59 cents — the same price it cost when the restaurant opened in 1972.
The first Popeyes restaurant opened in New Orleans, Louisiana, 50 years ago where it sold its signature fried chicken to rival another fried chicken fast food restaurant: Kentucky Fried Chicken. Over the years, the restaurant has experienced a few name changes — from Chicken on the Run to Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits to Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Biscuits. But the beloved fried chicken has always stayed the same.
To honor its 50th anniversary, Popeyes is gifting its customers this 59-cent chicken deal. The deal runs through June 19 and is available exclusively when customers order ahead online or using the Popeyes app. Additionally, to use the deal, there is a $5 minimum requirement on the pickup order.
This deal is seemingly not the only way Popeyes is celebrating its anniversary. On the Popeyes' 50th Anniversary page, there is another offer that's coming soon: the five-piece signature chicken. However, it's not clear what this deal may be or when it will be available. So keep an eye on the Offers section of the Popeyes site and app for more 50th anniversary specials.