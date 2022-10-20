Pop-Tarts are known to be pretty creative in the flavor department. And if you've loved the iconic jelly-filled toaster pastries since childhood, you've probably seen the days of flavors like watermelon, chocolate chip cookie dough, and root beer come and go.

Well, now the culinary creators at Pop-Tarts are paying attention to all the buzz about Tajín, and they want to get in on the action. For a limited time, Pop-Tarts and Tajín are pairing up for a sweet, salty, spicy, and sour collaboration that will definitely shock your taste buds.

Starting today, you can partake in this mash-up by purchasing a Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit from the Pop-Tarts US instagram page or Kellogg's online store for $10. The "choose-your-own-culinary-adventure" kit includes 3 flavors of toaster pastries: Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler, as well as a bottle of Tajín Clasico and chamoy.

If you've never tasted either of these toppings, Tajín is a chili-lime seasoning made with a variety of peppers, while chamoy is a spicy-sour sauce made from pickled fruits like plums, apricots, and prunes. Both originated in Mexico and are used in a wide variety of Mexican dishes.

Tajín is great for experimentation in the kitchen—the unique spicy, salty, citrusy flavor adds a totally new element to all kinds of foods (I personally love it on avocado toast). Pair it with sweet, spicy, and tangy chamoy, and you can upgrade the flavor of any dish—even a Pop-Tart.

But, here's the thing: You don't really need to get your hands on the official kit. You can easily recreate the same flavor experience on your own. And here's why you should.

How It Tastes

The idea behind this duo seemed pretty strange at first, but once I tried it, it all made sense. You hit almost every flavor note possible in a single bite. Although it felt strange to eat a Pop-Tart with any sort of sauce, I loved that the condiments took the toaster pastries in a totally new direction. As someone who thinks Pop-Tarts on their own can be a little bland, lackluster, and overly sweet, I was happily surprised by how balanced they were with the condiments on top.

The peach cobbler flavor was brand new to me, but also happened to be my favorite with the seasonings. The peach flavor played off nicely with the subtle apricot notes in the chamoy, and the hint of lime offered a welcome pop of brightness. The strawberry landed second in my rankings, while the wild berry flavor took last place. Even though the sour chamoy complemented the raspberry flavor, I thought the addition of the chili-lime salt was a little too much.

How to Recreate Tajín Pop-Tarts at Home

The three ingredients of Pop-Tarts, Tajín, and chamoy should all be available in your regular grocery store, so this "homemade" version is super attainable. Plus, when you buy on your own, you can pick out any flavor of the pastries your heart desires.

The company gives several recommendations for the Pop-Tart flavor base, including Frosted Cherry, Lemon Creme Pie, Frosted Blueberry, and even Frosted Chocolate Fudge. I don't know if I'd be brave enough to give the chocolate-chili-lime combination a try, but the idea is yours for the taking.

The instructions in the kit tell you to, first, toast the pastry (I air-fried mine), then top with chamoy and Tajín. Pretty simple. It also adds, "For maximum seasoning control, dip your Pop-Tarts filling into Tajín with every bite."

And there you have it! The combination you didn't know you needed, but I'm thrilled I found. So, the next time you go for a standard Pop-Tart, I dare you to throw some flavor on it.