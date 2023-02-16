Pinot Grigio vs. Pinot Gris: What's the Difference?

Same grape, different wine.

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023
Two glasses of white wine, close up
Photo: rmitsch/Getty Images

It's not hard to see why there's confusion surrounding pinot gris and pinot grigio: They come from the same grape variety. Though the two wines share an identical origin, there are a couple things that set the final products apart:

Pinot Grigio vs. Pinot Gris: What's the Difference?

So what's the difference between pinot grigio and pinot gris? Here's what you need to know.

Country

The grape is originally from France, where it is cultivated in Alsace and called "pinot gris."

In Italy, it is grown in the Lombardy region and called "pinot grigio."

The two countries produce similar, but slightly different, wines. Pinot gris and pinot grigio wines are categorized based on whether they're made in the French or the Italian style.

These days, though, both types are produced in countries all over the world.

Taste

Pinot grigio, undoubtedly the most popular of the two, is lighter-bodied, crisp, clean, and vibrant with citrus flavors, according to Wine Spectator.

Pinot gris, on the other hand, is sweet, and has spicy tropical fruit aromas. It generally has low acidity, higher alcohol levels, and a rich texture.

What Is Pinot Gris (the Grape)?

Pinot gris is a white wine grape variety that originated in the Burgundy region of France. The fruit ranges in color from grayish-blue to brownish-black.

Wines that are made from pinot gris grapes tend to be golden yellow, but can be copper or light pink.

These grapes are also often produced using the skin-contact method, a practice of white winemaking where the skins are not removed.

The pinot gris grape has been used to make wine since the Middle Ages. Along with pinot noir, it had made its way to Switzerland by 1300.

These wines are now made in countries all over the world, including France, Italy, Germany, and the U.S.

Most pinot gris wines are meant to be enjoyed early in their lives, but some varieties (particularly those made in the French style) can age well.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
overhead view of Air-Fried Chicken Calzone recipe served with marinara dipping sauce
What's the Difference Between a Calzone and a Stromboli?
bowl of dijon mustard
Dijon Mustard vs. Yellow Mustard: What's the Difference?
a bowl of white New England clam chowder next to a bowl of red Manhattan clam chowder
New England vs Manhattan Clam Chowder: What's the Difference?
butter and crisco vegetable shortening
Butter vs. Shortening: What's the Difference?
cooked Canadian bacon
Canadian Bacon vs. Ham: What's the Difference?
Flavored Latte
Café Au Lait vs. Latte: What's the Difference?
Homemade smoked salmon on wooden cutting board over light gray background viewed from above, copy space
What Is Lox — and How Is It Different From Smoked Salmon?
overhead view of marinara sauce in a large skillet
What's the Difference Between Pasta Sauce and Pizza Sauce?
glass of cranberry juice surrounded by fresh cranberries
Cranberry Juice vs. Cranberry Cocktail: What's the Difference?
Tomato Paste in ice cube tray
Tomato Purée vs. Tomato Paste: What's the Difference?
jar of bakers yeast
Active Dry Yeast vs. Instant Yeast: What's the Difference?
Bowl of butter beans
Butter Beans vs. Lima Beans: What's the Difference?
Closeup of different types of wine glasses filled with different wines
Red Wine Glass vs. White Wine Glass: What's the Difference?
gorgonzola cheese
What Is Gorgonzola?
high angle of two cosmopolitian cocktails garnished with lime slices
What Is Cointreau and What Do You Do With It?
paprika-vs-smoked-paprika-1x1
Paprika vs. Smoked Paprika: What's the Difference? 