Pink Lemonade Pop Tarts Are Back in Stores

With the holidays behind us, we've entered that bleak stretch of winter where there isn't all that much to look forward to on the calendar. Sure there's Valentine's Day here and the occasional three-day weekend there, but those don't feel all that special amid an ongoing pandemic. But summer, well, that's a different story. If widespread vaccination takes place (certainly no guarantee!) in the months ahead, there's a chance that many of us could theoretically have a relatively "normal" summer.

That at least seems to be the assumption behind the otherwise inexplicable midwinter revival of Lemon Groove Pink Lemonade Pop Tarts, spotted by Instagram foodfluencer @SnackGator at a time when many are still coping with the annual disposal of their Christmas trees.

Technically they're a pink lemonade flavor of "Lemon Groove" Pop Tarts, which sport a heavily tie-dyed box for whatever reason. Making their return for the first time since 2016, this particular box of Pop Tarts uses white frosting depicting 10 different vaguely anthropomorphized lemons on the outside, paired with the color and taste of pink lemonade on the inside. That's a slight departure from the pink exterior last time around, but rest assured that the tart taste you'll find on the inside is still the same.

Even if it seems premature for stores to sell a Pop Tart version of a popular summer beverage, what @SnackGator shared is no fluke. Those Lemon Groove Pop Tarts can already be found on Walmart's website, though they might start to go stale by the summertime if you were to start stocking up now. So if you've ever wondered what hot lemonade tastes like, now's your chance to put these in your toaster and see.