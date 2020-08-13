Pillsbury's Seasonal Pumpkin and Apple Cookie Doughs Are Coming Back — and This Year, They're Safe to Eat Raw
Pillsbury is bringing back their fan-favorite fall cookie doughs this year, including Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies and Salted Caramel Apple Cookies, and while they're not new, there is a fantastic thing about them that is new — they're safe to eat raw.
Earlier in 2020, Pillsbury announced it would be transitioning its full line of cookie dough products to ones that are safe to eat raw. We've known since childhood you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough. (Did it stop us? No.) The eggs present a possibility of foodborne illness, and in recent years, flour has been a target of recalls because of E. coli contamination. But there are steps that can be taken to make cookie doughs safe to eat, so Pillsbury, sensing that we're all sneaking raw dough anyway, decided to make things a bit safer for us.
Just as Pillsbury announced the rollout of the safe-to-eat dough was complete, they also revealed that their fall-forward cookie doughs are coming back — and that they'll join the year-round cookie dough products on the list of raw products that are safe to eat. Double the reason to be excited for fall baking, we say!
The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies feature a pumpkin cookie base with cream cheese chips scattered through each piece of dough. Once baked, the cookies are nearly double the typical cookie size, so that creates more room for extra creamy chips.
The Salted Caramel Apple Cookies also bake up nearly twice the size of classic Pillsbury ready-to-bake cookies. These cookies are made with a sugar cookie base that has hints of apple flavoring added. Caramel bits are stirred into the dough to add notes of rich buttery sweetness.
Both cookies will be available starting this month, and they'll be on shelves through November, or while supplies last. Both cookie packs will be priced at about $2.50, which is a bargain for a baking project that makes your whole home smell like fall and gets you excited for cooler days, cups of hot cocoa, and sweaters.
