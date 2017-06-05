7 Top-Rated Pescatarian Dinners That Won't Bust the Budget

Following a pescatarian diet and looking for interesting meal ideas? Here are some of our favorite pescatarian-friendly dinner recipes that won't break the bank.
By Vicky McDonald June 05, 2017
A pescatarian diet is similar to a vegetarian diet, however it includes fish. Pesce is the Italian word for fish. Many pescatarians include eggs and dairy in their diet as well, which means you've a lot of great options for dinner. That said, coming up with new and exciting recipes with fish can be a challenge, and sometimes expensive too. We've put together a week's worth of fish dinners that are simple to make, and won't bust your budget.

1. Nicoise Salad

Even though it's a salad, this dish is a really satisfying meal and makes canned tuna taste gourmet. The mustard dressing really ties it all together.

2. Indian Shrimp Curry

This authentic tasting Indian shrimp curry is ready in 30 minutes, and makes a tasty weeknight dinner served with rice.

3. Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta

Smoked salmon, peas, and a creamy pasta sauce is a quick dish to put together, but tastes super fancy.

4. Pan-Seared Tilapia

This buttery filet of tillapia will become a staple at your house, as it's so easy to make. Serve with some couscous or quinoa on the side.

5. Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

The zesty marinade, and the chipotle-lime dressing make these fish tacos taste out of this world.

6. Fresh Salmon Burgers with Lemon-Yogurt Sauce

These meaty salmon burgers are full of flavor, and the yogurt dressing adds a nice bite.

7. Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno

A can of tuna simmered in an Italian tomato sauce is a simple and satisfying pasta dinner for any night of the week.

