7 Top-Rated Pescatarian Dinners That Won't Bust the Budget
A pescatarian diet is similar to a vegetarian diet, however it includes fish. Pesce is the Italian word for fish. Many pescatarians include eggs and dairy in their diet as well, which means you've a lot of great options for dinner. That said, coming up with new and exciting recipes with fish can be a challenge, and sometimes expensive too. We've put together a week's worth of fish dinners that are simple to make, and won't bust your budget.
1. Nicoise Salad
Even though it's a salad, this dish is a really satisfying meal and makes canned tuna taste gourmet. The mustard dressing really ties it all together.
Get the Recipe: Nicoise Salad
2. Indian Shrimp Curry
This authentic tasting Indian shrimp curry is ready in 30 minutes, and makes a tasty weeknight dinner served with rice.
Get the Recipe: Indian Shrimp Curry
3. Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
Smoked salmon, peas, and a creamy pasta sauce is a quick dish to put together, but tastes super fancy.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Smoked Salmon Pasta
4. Pan-Seared Tilapia
This buttery filet of tillapia will become a staple at your house, as it's so easy to make. Serve with some couscous or quinoa on the side.
Get the Recipe: Pan-Seared Tilapia
5. Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing
The zesty marinade, and the chipotle-lime dressing make these fish tacos taste out of this world.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing
6. Fresh Salmon Burgers with Lemon-Yogurt Sauce
These meaty salmon burgers are full of flavor, and the yogurt dressing adds a nice bite.
Get the Recipe: Fresh Salmon Burgers with Lemon-Yogurt Sauce
7. Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno
A can of tuna simmered in an Italian tomato sauce is a simple and satisfying pasta dinner for any night of the week.
Get the Recipe: Chef John's Spaghetti al Tonno
Check out our collection of Seafood Recipes.