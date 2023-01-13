Sierra Mist Has Been Discontinued, Is Its Replacement Any Good?

Pepsi is quietly replacing Sierra Mist with a new lemon-lime soda in its place. We tasted it to see how it stacks up.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023
Sierra Mist
Photo: Sierra Mist

On January 11, PepsiCo announced the addition of its brand new lemon-lime soda, Starry, to the Pepsi line-up, which includes brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Brisk. However, true PepsiCo fans know that the company already had a lemon-lime-flavored soda that had been around for over 20 years: Sierra Mist.

With Starry's debut, PepsiCo quietly discontinued Sierra Mist to rebrand and reformulate its lemon-lime soda.

"The demand for lemon-lime flavored soda has never been greater, with category growth accelerating since 2019, there's a significant opportunity now to give people a choice in an area that's been dominated by one brand for years," according to a press release.

PepsiCo is, of course, talking about Sprite. While Sierra Mist was one of America's top sodas, bringing in $1 billion in sales every year according to Newsweek, Sprite was earning five times that amount.

Starry Lemon Lime
PepsiCo

To better compete with Sprite, PepsiCo created Starry which is "the perfect balance of lemon-lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," according to Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Starry even has the tagline "Starry Hits Different" — which is a phrase that a lot of fans use to describe Sprite at McDonald's.

Starry is already available at retailers nationwide. It's caffeine-free and comes in regular and zero-sugar versions.

Is PepsiCo's Starry Any Good?

Because Starry is replacing Sierra Mist, the assumption is that it's a better, upgraded lemon-lime soda. According to a PepsiCo representative, "Starry has higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic which delivers a more balanced, cleaner, crisp finish than Sierra Mist."

The only way to truly know is to blind taste test the two side-by-side. This proved to be harder than anticipated as Sierra Mist is essentially gone from all grocery store shelves. However, after finding one of the final cans of Sierra Mist, I blindly tasted the two — and ultimately, Starry won.

Starry has a very powerful citrus flavor and it's much more crisp. It tastes more like a Sprite — and I actually think it tastes like a McDonald's Sprite because of its crispness.

Compared to Starry, Sierra Mist is lackluster in citrus flavor. It tastes almost flat and bland.

Because the ultimate goal is to compete with Sprite, creating Starry was a great move on Pepsi's part. But let's pour one out for the fallen Sierra Mist who served us well for 20 years — just maybe don't pour out your Sierra Mist because it might be the last one you ever have.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Pizza Hut restaurant
Dear Pizza Hut: Please Bring Back These Nostalgic Favorites
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
McDonalds McRib Farewell Tour
What You Need to Know About the McDonald's McRib "Farewell Tour"
Amazon Weekend Sales Roundup
Score Kitchen Appliances, Cookware, Tools, Organizers, and More Up to 77% Off Right Now on Amazon
Sam's club hot dog and soda combo on a blue background
Why Is Everyone Talking About the Sam's Club Hot Dog?
Wendy's Chili
Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
McDonald's Sprite
Why Does Sprite Taste Better at McDonald's?
Sam's Club Logo
The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP
Animal-Style Fries with McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A logos
We Tried Animal-Style Fries Four Ways — And This Is Our Favorite Copycat
Costco Storefront
Costco Just Increased the Price of Two Food Court Staples
A man holding McDonald's vanilla cone in front of the restaurant.
The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken
a low angle, close up view of a plate full of peanut butter kiss cookies
The Most Popular Holiday Recipe From Each U.S. State
brown sugar in measuring cup
Baking With Sugar And Sugar Substitutes
McDonald's Ketchup packets
Why Does McDonald's Ketchup Taste Better Than Others?