Pepsi Is Finally Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Seasonal Flavor After a 1-Year Hiatus

Springtime has a new signature drink. 

By Eleanor Chalstrom
Published on February 17, 2023
A can of Pepsi on a yellow and orange background
Photo: Pepsi/Allrecipes

Pepsi is re-releasing a flavor just in time for spring in collaboration with the ultimate springtime candy. On February 14, Pepsi announced that for a limited time, it's selling a Peeps Marshmallow-Flavored soda to celebrate spring.

The soda comes in a bright-yellow can that has the iconic Peeps packaging we all know and love this time of year. The soda is said to have a cola-marshmallow flavor that fans of both will love.

This is the second brand collaboration between Pepsi and Peeps. After the success of their 2021 campaign that received tons of internet buzz, this sophomore launch of the limited edition soft drink is sure to be a welcome surprise.

"The collaboration is truly unparalleled—a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS® lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI® x PEEPS® this time around," said Katelyn Meola, a Pepsi director in a recent press release.

To celebrate the collaboration, Pepsi and Peeps is utilizing a Snapchat feature where people can participate in an AI egg hunt by scanning the code on the limited edition soda cans. If you want to try the Pepsi and Peeps cola-marshmallow soda, check out its availability by searching on Pepsi's website. Whether it tastes like springtime in a can or not, this soda is a novelty item that you won't want to miss.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Snickers Chocolate Bars
After Years of Fans Calling For Its Return, Snickers Is Finally Bringing Back This Flavor
Popeyes Logo
This Popeyes Seasonal Favorite Is Finally Back
Oreo ice cream
Oreo Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Flavor to Its Ice Cream Line
McDonald's Sign
You're in Luck—Our Favorite Seasonal McDonald's Item Is Back
McDonalds McRib Farewell Tour
What You Need to Know About the McDonald's McRib "Farewell Tour"
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
kellogg's cocoa krispies cereal straws
Kellogg's Cereal Straws Are Coming Back After a 12-Year Hiatus
Past Trends
Keep or Toss? The 25 Food Trends That Defined the Past 25 Years.
PEPSI x PEEPS Yellow
Yes, Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Is Very Real — and Here's Where You Can Get It
Peeps Crocs
Peeps Crocs Are the New Must-Have Spring Fashion Item
pepsi apple pie bottle
Pepsi Made a Limited-Edition Apple Pie Flavor—Here's How to Get Some
Pepsi Cocoa Cola
Pepsi Just Suggested They May Release a "Cocoa" Cola
unwrapped skittles all colors
Skittles Promises to Bring Back Lime Flavor on One Condition
The McRib will be available nationwide starting December 2, 2020.
McDonald's Is Bringing Back the McRib Nationwide for the First Time in 8 Years
Reese's Mallow Top Peanut Butter Cups
Hershey's Just Unveiled Their Easter 2021 Offerings, and Things Are Looking Sweet
Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy
Which Wholesale Club Is Right for You?