Pepperidge Farm's Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread And Cheesecake Cookies Will Be Back This Fall
If you weren't already craving the cooler days and crisp nights of autumn, Pepperidge Farm just announced they'll bring back their limited-edition and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread and Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake cookies this fall.
This news comes just as many of the country's food brands are beginning to finalize their fall product line-up, and pumpkin spiced goods are once again taking starring roles.
The warm, spice-heavy notes of the swirl bread makes it a must-have for cool fall mornings, when you can toast up a slice and melt a pat of butter for the easiest, most comforting breakfast. The slices of golden bread boast the smell of pumpkin pie, cinnamon, and nutmeg, which are all flavors you'll find swirled into the wholesome sliced loaf.
We'd also suggest using this bread in place of regular white or wheat bread in a seasonal French toast casserole.
But if you also need a bit of pumpkin flavor later in the day, the bakery brand is also bringing back their Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies. These moist, soft cookies taste from-the-oven fresh with spices that warm up the nose and the room when you slip one of the baked goods out of the bag. Notes of tangy cheesecake, toasty spices, and rich brown sugar imbue each cookie with favorite fall flavors.
Look for both the bread and the cookies later this month as they'll be available at grocery stores nationwide. The bread retails for $3.99; the cookies, $3.89.