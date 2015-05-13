12 Pegan Diet Recipes: Eat The Paleo-Vegan Way

The new "pegan" diet combines vegan and Paleo eating. Meat? Just a little. Processed ingredients? A few. Mainly veggies and other fresh, whole foods, though. One tip: "Eat meat as a side dish," recommends pegan diet proponent Dr. Mark Hyman. Salads with a dash of meat are a good way to start.

1. Peas And Pancetta

The ideal—meat's just a small part of this mostly veggie dish.

2. Spicy Beef Curry Stew for the Slow Cooker

Stews often have more veggies than meat.

3. Make-Ahead Moroccan Lamb Stew

"Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal," says Make-Ahead Mamas.

4. Surf and Turf for Two

When you cook meat, make small portions — like a 4-ounce steak and a couple of shrimp.

5. Tomato and Egg Stir Fry

High-protein eggs are a pegan star at dinnertime.

6. Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon, and Spinach Salad

"The warm bacon dressing makes this Brussels sprouts and spinach salad very tasty," says Barrett. "You'll be surprised how eager your family will become to eat their veggies!"

7. Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak

Top a simple Caprese salad with a little leftover grilled steak. "This is a fresh, healthy, easy-to-make salad with a twist," says cookinmama.

8. Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Enjoy spiced-rubbed grilled chicken breast over a bed of lettuce, black beans, and salsa.

9. Oaxacan Tacos

"These are traditional Mexican tacos from Oaxaca and one of the best things I know how to make," says Lola. "The steak may be broiled or grilled if you prefer."

10. Sweet and Spicy Stir Fry with Chicken and Broccoli

"Garlic, crushed red pepper, and chili paste add heat; hoisin sauce and ginger sweeten the deal," says amanda1432. "Great served over jasmine rice!"

11. Thai Pineapple Chicken Curry

"This is a quick, easy, and authentic Thai curry dish that's sweet and very spicy," says NELLYDESIGN. "I became addicted to the dish at a local restaurant and then worked to duplicate it at home. I think I've got the taste and presentation pegged."

12. Curried Beef with Winter Vegetables

"This is a mild curried beef recipe with root vegetables," says OLENAJOY. "It's very filling and goes nicely with brown basmati rice.

