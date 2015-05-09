How to Peel Garlic the Easiest Way: A Step-By-Step Guide
Wondering how to peel fresh garlic the best way? You've come to the right place.
Garlic is used in so many dishes it is extremely useful to be proficient at peeling it quickly and with the smallest amount of mess possible.
Here's what you need to know:
How to Pick Garlic
Choose garlic bulbs that are plump, relatively heavy, and have unblemished skin. Avoid those that have dark, damp spots or broken skin. Sprouts aren't necessarily harmful, but they're a good indication that the garlic isn't as fresh as possible.
How to Peel Garlic
1. Remove a garlic clove from the bulb. Interestingly, in other countries the garlic bulb is called a foot. That said, remove as many garlic toes as needed for your recipe and set aside.
2. Then, place the flat side of the knife on the garlic clove. With a quick and somewhat firm chop, hit the knife with your palm. Do not press so hard that the garlic is completely crushed. Only press hard enough that the skin is loosened from the garlic to allow you to easily remove the skin. The garlic should maintain its shape. Crushing the garlic completely will cause it to not only be difficult to work with and sticky, but to oxidize and take on a bitter flavor.
3. Peel and discard the skin, then use a knife to cut the remaining root off of the garlic clove. This garlic is now perfect chopping or thrown into a stew whole.
There are also quick hacks for peeling garlic — like microwaving the entire bulb for 20 seconds or placing the cloves in a bowl, covering with another bowl, and shaking vigorously for 20 seconds.
How to Store Peeled Garlic
Unpeeled garlic can be stored at room temperature, but the fridge is your best bet for peeled cloves. Seal them tightly in an air-tight container, then throw them in the refrigerator. Though they may start losing pungency after only a few days, they'll be fine to use for about a week.
How to Use Fresh Garlic
Now that you're a pro at peeling garlic, it's time to get cooking! Try your hand at one of our favorite recipes that make good use of the flavorful ingredient:
