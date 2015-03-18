Peanuts! The Inexpensive, Healthy Snack
Good news. Inexpensive peanuts are linked to the very same health benefits as their more expensive cousins.
How much less expensive? A quick comparison from Amazon.com showed these current prices for almonds, cashews, pecans, and peanuts:
Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds, 38 oz., $23.45
Kirkland Signature's Cashews, 40 oz., $23.13
Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves, 32 oz., $20.59
Meanwhile,
Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts are just $14.19 for three 34.5-ounce packages.
Of course, if you buy raw peanuts in bulk and make your own boiled peanuts, they're even cheaper still:
A 25-pound bag goes for $49.97.
OK, that's a lot of peanuts. Good thing baseball season is just around the corner...and the season is so very long.
Want spicier peanuts? Try Cajun Boiled Peanuts. Even more heat? Go with Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts.
Or try your hand at roasting with Chipotle Honey-Roasted Peanuts.
You know what else is good for you? Chocolate. Isn't it time for Homemade Peanut Bars?
And we've really only just begun. See many, many more peanut recipes.