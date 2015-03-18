Peanuts! The Inexpensive, Healthy Snack

Good news! Cheap peanuts are linked to the same health benefits as much pricier nuts. Better news? We have tons of great recipes for peanut snacks & treats.
By Carl Hanson
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Soup Loving Nicole

Good news. Inexpensive peanuts are linked to the very same health benefits as their more expensive cousins.

How much less expensive? A quick comparison from Amazon.com showed these current prices for almonds, cashews, pecans, and peanuts:

Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds, 38 oz.,  $23.45

Kirkland Signature's Cashews, 40 oz., $23.13

Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves, 32 oz., $20.59

Meanwhile,

Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts are just $14.19 for three 34.5-ounce packages.

Of course, if you buy raw peanuts in bulk and make your own boiled peanuts, they're even cheaper still:

A 25-pound bag goes for $49.97.

OK, that's a lot of peanuts. Good thing baseball season is just around the corner...and the season is so very long.

Here's How to Make Boiled Peanuts

Want spicier peanuts? Try Cajun Boiled Peanuts. Even more heat? Go with Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts.

Photo by Fay

Or try your hand at roasting with Chipotle Honey-Roasted Peanuts.

Photo by Veronica Miller

You know what else is good for you? Chocolate. Isn't it time for Homemade Peanut Bars?

Photo by Rebekah Rose Hills

And we've really only just begun. See many, many more peanut recipes.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com