Newly Famous Super Bowl 'Mama Kelce' Is Teaming Up With Papa John's for an Epic Deal

The Kelce Bowl—excuse us—Super Bowl is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than with discounted pizza for your watch party? In case you don't know what we're talking about, let us catch you up to speed.

In Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a historic showdown. That's because it's the first time two brothers—Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and Eagles center, Jason Kelce—will play each other in the big game. And while the brothers are making history, their mother, Donna Kelce, is making headlines.

With two sons in the Super Bowl, Mama Kelce can't lose—and she'll be rooting for both teams on Sunday wearing her signature split Kelces jersey. For the past few weeks, everything of Mama Kelce's has been split—including her Papa John's pizza. The pizza chain sent Mama Kelce a very special half-BBQ, half-cheesesteak pizza in honor of both football teams' cities' iconic dishes.

Papa John's

Obviously, Mama Kelce is one of the only football fans rooting for both sides, so she's teaming up with Papa John's to offer a deal on both the BBQ Chicken Bacon and Philly Cheesesteak pizzas. This weekend, Papa John's customers can get 25% off the BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza or the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza using the code "MAMAKELCE" at checkout.

You can pick your pizza based on the team you're rooting for, or simply which one sounds more delicious. And psst—you don't even have to watch the game to get this awesome pizza deal.