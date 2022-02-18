3 Pandemic-Popularized Services We're Using for the Long Haul

The days of dining through computer screens are gone, but we're sticking to some pandemic practices for good.

The pandemic introduced many new words to our vocabulary; the virtual dinner party was one of them. Never before could you experience all the awkwardness of family dinner with none of the benefits of mom's delicious cooking.

But having spent many years living away from family in Europe, celebrating Christmases and birthdays alone or with adopted families and friends, I know how precious those inclusions are. And yet, the pandemic forced me to stretch creatively; it made me realize that it's easier to include people (many of whom are far away) in essential moments or make them feel special.

These are the virtual practices I'm implementing in my post-pandemic life, both as a favor to myself and to help those I care about.

1. Online Grocery Shopping

Over the past year, online grocery shopping grew by 43 percent, with 69.3 million American households ordering in March 2021 alone. No longer considered an extravagant expense, most of us have cottoned on to the benefits of having someone else pick out our cereal and frozen peas.

The pandemic has increased the number of stores offering the service with more time slots for pickup and delivery, too. Ideal for those without access to a vehicle or far from their store, those with mobility issues or disabilities, and great for saving extra hours, online grocery shopping is a convenient resource for anyone. I used it before the pandemic when I had heavy items and didn't want to lug them through the snow or the streetcar.

Hack: Instead of sending a bouquet to new moms, send them a Walmart order with diapers, ice cream, and Red Bull. Or try Yumi, an online grocery shopping subscription service for families, as a first birthday present for a niece, nephew, or grandchild. The grocery service offers intelligently designed meals and snacks created by James Beard Award-winning chefs.

"Currently, we are the only fresh baby food service to offer a rotating menu every week of organic freshly prepared meals, as well as an extensive content program that is fully customized to a child's age and development stage," says Evelyn Rusli, Yumi co-founder. "We hear from thousands of parents every day who tell us that the quality and convenience of our service has not only been a lifesaver during the lockdowns but has fundamentally changed how they approach feeding their families."

2. Virtual Cooking Classes

As many Americans looked for ways to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown, online learning expanded, and platforms like Masterclass became household names. Some started learning out of desperation, after realizing that not only could they not make the ever-present Instagram sourdough, but they could also barely make themselves toast.

Others found a plethora of options and the ability to specialize; why stop at sourdough when you can make croissants?

"So many people in their 20s and 30s rely heavily on restaurants and other convenience foods to feed themselves, and when they weren't able to do that, a lot of them turned to YouTube and social media to learn recipes. What they didn't get there was the ability to interact with the teacher," says Meredith Abbott, culinary content manager at Sur La Table. "The majority of our virtual students were completely new to cooking, so we make sure to cover basic knife skills, how to store leftovers properly, and the basics of what you need in your kitchen."

Virtual cooking classes let the user choose the style of cuisine and the type of meal, and they are typically run by celebrated chefs and teachers.

As a lifelong learner, I find it empowering to cook better, a skill I often use. The benefit of being in your home is akin to working out or watching a movie at home: the comfort, the convenience, the ease.

Plus, at the end of your Zoom call, you'll find you've made a full spread for yourself, likely at a lower cost than a meal out.

Noteworthy other virtual cooking classes worth checking out: Craftsy, America's Test Kitchen, Masterclass, and Sur La Table.

Hack: When I went off to university, I could barely cook chicken and was in for a rude awakening when I tried to follow my mom's email instructions to make dinner or wait for the time difference to call her on Skype. I'm buying some basic beginner cooking classes from my younger cousin, who is off to out-of-state school. Maybe he won't use them right away, but eventually, when he runs out of pizza money or wants to impress a girl, I'll be the number one cousin.

3. Meal Kits

When cooking ennui hits, meal kits are the ultimate inspiration. And when heading out to restaurants, food trucks, and coffee shops to handle our hunger needs no longer was an option, many turned to their kitchen for the first time with fear and frustration.

2020 saw a surge in choices and revenue for this sector, with HelloFresh and Blue Apron increasing profits. While meal kits can be pricey, many love that they take the planning and prep out of the inevitable question, "What's for dinner?"

With a low bar for entry, meal kits can be an ideal way to learn some basics in the kitchen. New and noteworthy services include Territory Foods, Kroma, and Purple Carrot.