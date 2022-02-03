12 Tasty Pancake Toppings That Aren't Maple Syrup

Pancakes and maple syrup are an iconic pairing, but that doesn't mean you can't try something different. Maybe you want to switch it up, or maybe you ran out of syrup and you don't want to run to the store for this one thing.

Whether you're looking for a new breakfast creation, or need a substitution in a pinch, there are so many other toppings that you can garnish your flapjacks with. Some of them may even be, dare we say it, better than maple syrup. You'll have to be the judge of that. Try one of these pancake toppings for your next breakfast or brunch.

1. Cinnamon Butter

If you're thinking about the butter from the popular steakhouse chain restaurant, then you're on the right track. But instead of using it on rolls, you can slather the cinnamon, sugar, honey, and butter mixture onto your pancakes.

To make cinnamon butter, combine ½ cup softened butter, ½ cup confectioners' sugar, ½ cup honey, and 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, then put that sweet concoction on everything.

2. Whipped Cream

If it isn't broke, right? Adding whipped cream to your pancakes is such a classic choice and a good option if you want to add a little sweetness to the hotcakes but think syrup is too sweet.

3. Honey

A bit of honey drizzled over the top of your pancakes gives you the satisfaction of a syrup, although the consistency might be a bit thicker than you're used to. It's especially good when you've topped your pancakes with a spoonful of Greek yogurt and some chopped walnuts to offset the thickness of the honey.

4. Fresh Fruit

Topping your pancakes with fresh fruit is really easy and the best part is it's completely customizable. You can use whatever fruit you have on hand, like strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or raspberries, and everyone can choose their own toppings and how much they want.

For more fun flavors, add whipped cream or chocolate sauce to the fruit topping as well.

5. Chocolate Sauce or Hazelnut Spread

Who doesn't want to start their morning with a little bit of chocolate? You can drizzle your pancakes with chocolate syrup, plus whipped cream (of course). Or you can coat your hotcakes in hazelnut spread, like Nutella.

To mix-and-match toppings, try topping your pancakes with bananas and chocolate sauce or strawberries and Nutella for a sweet morning treat.

6. Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Sure, caramel sauce would make a great topping, but why stop there? Bourbon caramel sauce will elevate your pancakes to a whole new, dreamy level. As a disclaimer, this is an adult-only topping since the bourbon won't be cooked out, so you can top your kiddos' flapjacks with a simple caramel syrup.

How to Make Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

¼ cup water

½ cup heavy cream

1 or 2 tablespoons of bourbon (to taste)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Pinch of sea salt (optional)

Instructions:

Combine sugar and water over medium-high heat, swirling the pan but not stirring, until a dark amber color is reached. Remove from heat and slowly whisk in heavy cream, bourbon, vanilla extract, and sea salt (if using). Serve immediately or let cool and transfer to a jar and refrigerate to store.

7. Fruit Compote

If you want to add a fruity taste to your pancakes, but like the extra sweetness of sticky syrup, then you should try a fruit compote. You can use blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, and so many more fruits to achieve the syrupy compote. You'll have a nice thick, sweet sauce plus chunks of fruit that will make for a delicious pancake topping.

8. Jam

When you want the fruitiness of a compote with the least amount of effort, simply open a jar of your favorite jam, jelly, or fruit preserves and spoon it over your pancakes. You can give it a dusting of confectioners' sugar for an easy, fancy finish.

9. Peanut Butter

You can either spread your pancake with peanut butter straight from the jar or make a sweet peanut butter sauce. Add extra toppings like bananas, strawberries, and chocolate chips, if you like.

10. Cinnamon Roll Glaze

Cinnamon roll icing can be used for so much more than just cinnamon rolls. Spread the delicious cream cheese glaze over your stack of pancakes — and for extra cinnamon roll flavor, try making cinnamon roll pancakes.

If all that flavor isn't enough, you can also top the hotcakes with fresh fruit or nuts in addition to the glaze.

11. Lemon Juice

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice is a classic topping for Dutch Baby pancakes, so why not try it on your regular pancakes, too. Shake on a little confectioners' sugar and fresh berries, if you have them.

12. Apple Cider Syrup

On a crisp autumn morning when you're in the mood for a stack of pancakes but discover you've run through your maple syrup, here's a fall-flavored substitute that'll hit the spot: Apple Cider Syrup. Butter, sugar, molasses, and apple cider get simmered with a cinnamon stick for a few minutes, and then thickened with lemon juice and cornstarch to a syrup-like consistency. Pour that over your hotcakes and dig in.