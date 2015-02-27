Oven-Baked Tacos: Cook Smarter, Not Harder

By Jen Harwell February 27, 2015
Pinterest: Where you go to learn YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG.

My whole life, I have made tacos the hard way: one at a time. Enter, the best idea I wish I had known years ago: make them assembly line-style.

Thanks to Chelsia Rief (@kitchencatz) for this great idea and recipe for Oven-Baked Turkey Tacos.

Here's how she does it:

  1. Make the meat or vegetarian filling on the stove.
  2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
  3. Line the taco shells in rows in a baking dish. Spoon your meat/veggie mixture evenly into the taco shells and top with shredded cheese.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes--just enough to melt the cheese and warm up the taco shells.
  5. Take them out of the oven, and top them with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and olives.
  6. Serve with sour cream and hot sauce.

If you're feeding a picky crowd, serve the tacos from the oven to the table, and let people put on their own veggies, sour cream, salsas, hot sauces, etc.

Thanks, Chels, for making our #TacoTuesday so much easier!

