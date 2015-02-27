Oven-Baked Tacos: Cook Smarter, Not Harder
Pinterest: Where you go to learn YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG.
My whole life, I have made tacos the hard way: one at a time. Enter, the best idea I wish I had known years ago: make them assembly line-style.
Thanks to Chelsia Rief (@kitchencatz) for this great idea and recipe for Oven-Baked Turkey Tacos.
Here's how she does it:
- Make the meat or vegetarian filling on the stove.
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
- Line the taco shells in rows in a baking dish. Spoon your meat/veggie mixture evenly into the taco shells and top with shredded cheese.
- Bake for 10 minutes--just enough to melt the cheese and warm up the taco shells.
- Take them out of the oven, and top them with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and olives.
- Serve with sour cream and hot sauce.
If you're feeding a picky crowd, serve the tacos from the oven to the table, and let people put on their own veggies, sour cream, salsas, hot sauces, etc.
Thanks, Chels, for making our #TacoTuesday so much easier!
