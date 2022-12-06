Here's How To Get a Free Bloomin' Onion at Outback This Month

If there's one thing Outback Steakhouse is known for, it's the iconic Bloomin' Onion. The fan-favorite appetizer has been on the menu since 1988 and is enjoyed millions of times every year.

If you're one of the customers who love the deep-fried onion and spicy, tangy sauce (honestly, who doesn't?), then you'll be thrilled to know that this month you can score a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback.

The promo comes from a partnership we never expected with Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The new murder mystery movie heads to Netflix on December 23, so to commemorate the release, Netflix is partnering with the restaurant that loves onions.

The Knives Out sequel likely has nothing to do with onions, but it's in the name, so it totally works, right? We're not complaining if it means we get a free Bloomin' Onion out of it.

How To Get a Free Bloomin' Onion

Outback's free Bloomin' Onion deal is incredibly simple, you'll just have to put your cover-up skills to the test.

When you go to Outback Steakhouse and order a Bloomin' Onion from now until December 25, you're well on your way to getting one for free. After you've finished "murdering" your onion, you'll need to destroy the evidence.

Find a creative way to destroy any evidence that you were at Outback and ate a Bloomin' Onion. Record yourself destroying the evidence and upload the video to Outback's giveaway site through December 25. After you send in your alibi, Outback will send you a code for a free Bloomin' Onion to enjoy on your next visit.

The free Bloomin' Onion coupon is redeemable from January 2, 2023, through February 3, 2023.