Here's How To Get a Free Bloomin' Onion at Outback This Month

Get ready to channel your favorite Knives Out character for this offer.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022
Outback Knives Out Bloomin Onion
Photo: Outback

If there's one thing Outback Steakhouse is known for, it's the iconic Bloomin' Onion. The fan-favorite appetizer has been on the menu since 1988 and is enjoyed millions of times every year.

If you're one of the customers who love the deep-fried onion and spicy, tangy sauce (honestly, who doesn't?), then you'll be thrilled to know that this month you can score a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback.

The promo comes from a partnership we never expected with Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The new murder mystery movie heads to Netflix on December 23, so to commemorate the release, Netflix is partnering with the restaurant that loves onions.

The Knives Out sequel likely has nothing to do with onions, but it's in the name, so it totally works, right? We're not complaining if it means we get a free Bloomin' Onion out of it.

How To Get a Free Bloomin' Onion

Outback's free Bloomin' Onion deal is incredibly simple, you'll just have to put your cover-up skills to the test.

When you go to Outback Steakhouse and order a Bloomin' Onion from now until December 25, you're well on your way to getting one for free. After you've finished "murdering" your onion, you'll need to destroy the evidence.

Find a creative way to destroy any evidence that you were at Outback and ate a Bloomin' Onion. Record yourself destroying the evidence and upload the video to Outback's giveaway site through December 25. After you send in your alibi, Outback will send you a code for a free Bloomin' Onion to enjoy on your next visit.

The free Bloomin' Onion coupon is redeemable from January 2, 2023, through February 3, 2023.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
McDonald's McGold Card
Here's How to Get Free McDonald's for the Rest of Your Life
Homemade Memorial Day Hamburger Picnic
Here's Every Restaurant Giving Out Free or Discounted Food to Celebrate the Fourth of July
Advent Calendar 2022
25 Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars for the Tastiest Christmas Countdown
A table with lasagna, pancakes, muffins, and more
The Allrecipes Showstoppers: Our Top 10 Recipes of All Time
Amazon Prime Day
The 40 Best Under-$100 Kitchen and Home Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
a mid level view of a golden brown turkey on a white oval platter, filled with traditional stuffing.
All the Ways to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving
A mug filled to the brim with macaroni and cheese topped with breadcrumbs.
Love the Crunchy Topping on Mac and Cheese? Get a Whole Pan Full
overhead view of friends gathered around a table set with a Thanksgiving dinner
Here's How To Get a Completely Free Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
a woman wearing black clothes with brunette hair sits in a red chair
This Single Mom of 4 Manages Her Fluctuating Guests and Food Budget With Coupons and Cashback Offers
Regional McDonald's foods: burger, lobster roll, and pie
25 Rare Regional McDonald's Items We Wish Were Available Nationwide
Past Trends
Keep or Toss? The 25 Food Trends That Defined the Past 25 Years.
Kroger storefront on blue background
7 Savvy Ways to Save at Kroger, According to People Who Always Shop There
kroger logo on a brick wall with a blue frame
9 Secrets Every Kroger Shopper Should Know
three sets of dry food storage containers on a green background
The 16 Best Dry Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews
best cast iron skillet
The 10 Best-Rated Cast Iron Skillets for Every Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews
Valentine's Day Delivery Gifts tout
20 Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Valentine