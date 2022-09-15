Plus some genius hacks, tips, and ideas on how to use them!

The Trader Joe's Fall Products Our Editors Stock Up On For the Rest of the Year

Pumpkin spice time, decorative gourd season, whatever you call it, fall is undeniably a magical time of year. Whether you're hiking up mountains for peak leaf-peeping, hitting the nearest apple orchard, or just reaching for your coziest blankets and queueing up Gilmore Girls, you're going to need some fall-flavored fuel for all your autumnal activities.

Luckily, Trader Joe's announced their full fall lineup this week. But which seasonal products deserve a spot in your cart? Take it from our staff, these are the ones you'll want to stock up on to last all year long — and the genius ways to use them up.

Our Staff's Favorite Fall Products From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Mix recipe of Pumpkin Blondies topped with cream cheese glaze frosting; cut into squares; hand picks one up Credit: Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

This mix is the perfect example of 'an oldie but goodie.' Associate Editor Natalie Mechem always adds this versatile mix to her cart; "The Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix is unmatched! Growing up my mom would add pumpkin butter (also from Trader Joe's) to the batter." Add a swirl of cream cheese or a simple streusel topping on top before baking, and no one will know it's not made from scratch.

Trader Joe's Caramel Sea Salt Baking Chips used in recipe for Chewy Salted Caramel Cookies; prepared on baking sheet; small dish on pan with Caramel Sea Salt Baking Chips Credit: Trader Joe's

Caramel Sea Salt Baking Chips

On the note of holiday baking, our staff loves these Caramel Sea Salt Baking Chips for an easy way to amp up any baked goods. Senior Editor Devon O'Brien says, "Grab as many bags of the Salted Caramel Chips as you can! Folding them into cookie dough or brownie batter is obvious, but they're also great for melting down to use as caramel magic shell on ice cream or stirred into your melted mallows for caramel rice crispy treats (you can even use them to make homemade Star Crunches!)."

A bag of Trader Joe's Soft & Juicy Mandarinson a white background. Credit: Trader Joe's

Soft & Juicy Mandarins

While they may not be a strictly seasonal item, these dried mandarin oranges are Senior Manager Francis Crouter's favorite way to spice up fall bakes. "I love Trader Joe's dried and freeze-dried fruit for baking. When I can stop myself from snacking on them, I dice up their Soft & Juicy Mandarins and add them to oatmeal cookie dough instead of (or in addition to) raisins."

A bag of Maple Sea Salt Kettle Corn on a white background. Credit: Trader Joe's

Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn and Fall

Trader Joe's just doesn't miss when it comes to their snacks, and their fall lineup has some heavy hitters. Editor Courtney Kassel loves the Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn in particular. "When you eat the last crumbs of a snack and immediately regret not buying more, you know they're good. The kettle corn has that perfect salty-sweet balance that keeps you coming back for handful after handful."

A bag of Fall Leaf Tortilla Chips on a white background. Credit: Trader Joe's

Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

Another popular fall snack pick was these autumnal tortilla chips. Several staffers remarked on how these chips — with their leaf shapes and fall colors — aren't just a gimmick, but actually super tasty! Editor Courtney uses them to make the easiest, party-pleasing appetizer of fall nachos with Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar and Fall Harvest Salsa.

Devon adds, "The day TJ's puts out the Fall Leaf Tortilla Chips is my favorite day of the year. These chips might seem kitschy but they are so, so good. They're perfectly salty with a nice savory vegetable flavor thanks to the natural vegetable food dyes, and unlike the veggie tortilla chips Trader Joe's sells year round, they don't have any seeds (which I personally believe do NOT belong in tortilla chips)."

Trader Joe's Maple Non-Dairy Oat Beverage used in Maple Oat Latte recipe; in two glass mugs, with oats, cinnamon and maple syrup scattered on surface Credit: Trader Joe's

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Maple Flavor

Pumpkin Spice is usually the king of fall flavors, but this maple-flavored oat 'milk' makes a solid case for the PSL to be dethroned. We actually preferred the Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Maple Flavor to TJ's Pumpkin Oat Beverage. The pumpkin flavored beverage was pretty bland and the flavor got lost in coffee, but the maple flavored beverage is creamy with the perfect amount of sweetness for our morning cup of joe. We could also see this beverage making the perfect base for chia pudding.

A box of Trader Joes Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies on a white background. Credit: Trader Joe's

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

There's a lot to love about these *petite* shortbread cookies with pumpkin spice yogurt frosting in fall hues. They're also dangerously snack-able according to Senior Manager, Ingrid Killian. "Easy (maybe too easy?!) to eat due to the size. We bought a box on Saturday and they are already gone!"

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels with decorative gourds and mini pumpkins Credit: Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

Don't say we didn't warn you: this is another snack you may not be able to put down. Associate Editorial Director Diana Moutsopoulos writes, "Here's one thing I actually try to avoid buying, only because it's so delicious that I can easily finish a bag in one day! These Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels are perfect — sweet, salty, crunchy, and full of pumpkin spice flavor. My friend included them in a birthday basket for me one October a few years ago and they've been on my mind every fall since! "

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce plated on with pumpkin shaped pasta. Credit: Trader Joe's

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Devon's other TJ's pick is a pantry pull she uses in an unexpected way. "I practically single-handedly clear out the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce shelf at my local TJs every year. But here's the kicker: I don't use it as pasta sauce — I stock up for spreading on homemade pizza year round. I love the creaminess it lends to pizza and the sweet-savory flavor combo pairs well with nutty cheeses (think Fontina) and other fall veggies like kale and Brussels sprouts. Plus it still has some tomato sauce in the mix for all you pizza purists."

A box of Harves Spaghetti Squash Spirals on a white background. Credit: Trader Joe's

Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals

We're always looking for weeknight dinner shortcuts in the freezer section of Trader Joe's, and Staff Writer Corey Williams found a new fall favorite: Harvest Spaghetti Squash Spirals. She writes, "[It's] such a genius product, especially if you're cooking for only one person. There's no need to go through the drama of cutting a whole spaghetti squash."

Plate of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Samosas on a bed of mixed greens

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

Another freezer section favorite from Diana. She shares, "I love TJ's Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas for an easy autumn snack or, my favorite, to serve alongside a quick supper of soup or chili. They've definitely got a kick, but it's not an overpowering heat; my kids also love them."

Turkey Gravy