With some bubbles, "fancy" nibbles, and a few clever tabletop ideas, watching the Oscars on TV turns into a black-tie event.

It's red carpet time on Sunday, March 27, 2022 as the 94th annual Academy Awards celebrates the best achievements of movie magic. We've teamed up with Allrecipes Magazine to bring you ideas for hosting a star-studded Oscar® viewing party, from invites to small bites. Cheers, dahlings!

Cast of Thousands

Okay, so maybe you're not hosting thousands. But since you're gathering with your film-fan friends to celebrate an evening of bubbles and back-biting Hollywood hoopla, send out invitations that set the tone for the festivities to come.

Where to shop: You can find lots of free online invitations with awards night themes at sites like Paperless Post, Evite, and Punchbowl.

Set Decorations

You know what goes with little gold statuettes? Gold everything else, of course: balloons, paper streamers, banners, tablecloths, napkins, and so on. Balance out the gold rush with pure white, and you've got old-school Hollywood glamour goin' on.

Where to shop: Party stores are always reliable sources for basic white and gold goods. Search Etsy for mini award statues.

Swag Bags

The over-the-top goodies loaded up in the infamous Oscar swag bags handed out to the anointed few might be a little out of your price range, but you can still whip up fun little party favor bags filled with budget bling like glittery nail polish, mini booze bottles, and gold-wrapped candies.

Where to shop: Hit up your neighborhood drugstore for nail polish and gold foil-wrapped candies (try Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Nuggets, Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates, and Rolo Chewy Caramels). You know best where to find the mini booze bottles.

The Envelope, Please

Everyone loves to try and guess who will be Oscar night's big winners. After the nominees are announced on February 8, you can download free printable Oscars Ballots widely available from sites like People.com. Distribute them to your guests to fill out and seal before the ceremony begins. At the end of the night, tally up the totals and give out your own awards for highest and lowest scores. Because if there's one thing Hollywood revels in, it's keeping score.

Star-Studded Bingo Night

Tinseltown might take itself seriously, but you don't have to. Make a game of Oscar night by downloading printable bingo cards so everyone can play along. You'll need prizes, of course. How about gift cards to a movie theater?

Where to shop: HGTV.com has seven different Oscar bingo cards you can print out for free. Go to a party store or office supply to get a pack of gold star stickers to use as markers. And just about any theater has gift cards you can hand out as prizes.

Bubbles & Bites

I'd like to thank the Academy for this 5-star menu of gorgeous, glamorous make-ahead finger foods:

And what to swig? Bottles of bubbles or Champagne cocktails, naturally.

Portions of this article originally appeared in the February/March 2017 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.