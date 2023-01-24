Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and Its the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever

Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month.

What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's stuffed with more Oreos, of course!

For a limited time, you'll find Cookies-n-Creme flavored Oreos at your local grocery store. You're probably thinking aren't Oreos already cookies and cream-flavored? Well, technically yes—especially considering the sandwich cookie is quite literally the base of almost every cookies and cream ice cream out there.

Oreo

But, the beloved brand is taking the cookies-n-creme flavor to the next level by adding finely ground Oreos into the creme for the first time ever. The cookies-n-creme flavored creme will be packed to the "Most Stuf" level, which has more creme than any other Oreo variety (including Mega Stuf), between two chocolate cookies.

The Most Oreo Oreo is available for pre-order on Oreo's site now, but you'll start seeing them on shelves nationwide beginning January 30.

To celebrate the new meta cookies, Oreo is "dunking into" the metaverse with its OREOVERSE world. The metaverse experience will allow Oreo fans to play cookie-themed games and win real prizes—like $50,000. If you want a chance to win, you can enter the OREOVERSE in Meta Horizon Worlds through your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headset—or you can join using your mobile phone or desktop.

For now, we'll be dreaming about all the delicious recipes we can make with these new Oreo-stuffed Oreos.