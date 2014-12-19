Yes, when you go to bed a bit boozy and wake up only to regret the woozy sight of morning, let these greasy breakfasts be your Rx. While any of these recipes will set you on the path to recovery, only one — The Denco Darlin' — was designed in a university setting (okay, fine, a university-adjacent setting) specifically as a hangover cure. Check it out.

The One True Hangover Cure

OK, here's the real deal. This strange spaghetti and chili-based concoction is arguably the single greatest hangover cure of all time. It's the Denco Darlin'.

Does it work? Well, the big brains at The BMJ reviewed the data on hangover remedies, and came to this complete buzzkill of a conclusion: "No compelling evidence exists to suggest that any conventional or complementary intervention is effective for preventing or treating alcohol hangover. The most effective way to avoid the symptoms of alcohol induced hangover is [...wait for it...] to practise abstinence or moderation."

But did they try the Denco's Darlin? Doubtful. So while the science is still clearly out, the folk wisdom is most definitely in.

For decades, the Darlin' was served to hanging customers at a place called Denco's in Norman, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, Denco's closed its doors a while back -- presumably after the entire city and campus of the University of Oklahoma completely sobered up.

As a public service, I will now attempt to recreate it using a couple key Allrecipes recipes. Do not be alarmed by the sound of it. I assure you, it has your best interests in mind.

First, you need a spaghetti and chili base. The truest, closest thing would be Cincinnati-style Chili. Marbalet, the recipe submitter, describes it as "an unusual chili, with cinnamon, cloves, and even chocolate."

Cincinnati Chili Cincinnati chili with spaghetti: the base of the Darlin' | Photo by Meredith

As the chili simmers and the spaghetti boils, go ahead and fry a couple eggs, to medium doneness. (Or make 'em runny if you prefer. Whatever your hangover can endure.)

Now for assembly. Spoon some hot cooked spaghetti on a plate. Ladle over some chili. Sprinkle generously with Cheddar. Then place the eggs on top.

But wait, we've totally forgotten the salad! Cover the eggs with a simple green salad. (Chopped romaine lettuce works great.) And finally, and this is really the key, smother the whole thing with Green Goddess Dressing.

Green Goddess Dip Credit: naples34102

Go ahead, toss everything together: chili, spaghetti, cheese, lettuce, eggs, and dressing. Before you can say, "Why am I eating this?" you will be fully healed and ready to roll out into the new day.

More Recipes to Help Get You Right with the World Again

Not quite ready for the Darlin'? That's okay, we have six more ways to help heal the hurt.

When a bumpy night carries over into an even bumpier morning, you want grease. That means sausage. It means gravy. It means both in one eggy, cheesy make-ahead casserole.

Country Breakfast Casserole Photo by YearnForTheBurn

You will also be needing hash browns. Enjoy them responsibly.

Emily's Famous Hash Browns Credit: KGora

This casserole combines the hashbrowns, bacon, cheese, and eggs in one dish.

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole Credit: lovestohost

Good news. Researchers in South Korea uncovered evidence that compounds in asparagus might "alleviate alcohol hangover and protect liver cells." Take the cure...an Rx that also includes bacon and Swiss cheese.

Asparagus Quiche Photo by Aimee2112

Sleep through breakfast? Well, maybe it's best to move on...to this greasy bacon cheeseburger. You mix the bacon and cheese right into the patties (and you can always pile on more later). This hangover remedy also features invigorating horseradish. It'll get you back on your feet. Feeling dangerous? Put some Bacon Jam on the bun.

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers Photo by Krista L.

And speaking of bacon, there's this. Now, nobody with a hangover wants to be weaving a bacon blanket around a meaty filling of sausage and Cheddar cheese; so make it and bake it in advance, then reheat, and top with eggs and hashbrowns. Or sandwich a slice between halves of hot biscuits.

Bacon Explosion Credit: The Gruntled Gourmand

Check out our complete collection of Cocktail Recipes.

Related: