This TikTok Watermelon Cutting Hack Makes the Best One Ingredient Popsicles

Crisp and refreshing, nothing tastes quite like freshly-cut watermelon in the summertime. The naturally sweet and hydrating fruit is the perfect way to beat the heat, and thanks to TikTok, we have the perfect way to turn this crowd-favorite into a super simple treat. No blender, strainer, or popsicle molds required.

There are dozens of ways to cut a watermelon, some more intimidating than others, but this method for cutting simple sticks will have you saying goodbye to your watermelon-cutting woes. With a sharp knife and a little bit of elbow grease, you'll have adorable, easy-to-grab sticks ready in no time. Of course, you can stop there and serve, but a little extra chill time will make the fruit even more fun.

Some watermelon popsicles take multiple ingredients and extra appliances to make, but these one-ingredient popsicles couldn't be any easier.

How to Make One-Ingredient Watermelon Popsicles

Cut a watermelon in half down the center, then place one half cut-side down onto a flat, clean surface. Take a small, sharp knife and cut slits in several rows across the watermelon rind, about 1 inch across and 2 inches deep. The cuts should be about 2 inches apart from each other and total about 5 rows of 4 cuts.

Insert a popsicle stick into each slit until the entire surface is covered in sticks. Adding the sticks before the watermelon is cut will provide stability that will make the skewering process much easier.

Using a sharp knife, cut the watermelon into slices around the rows of sticks, starting in one direction and then repeating in the other direction. There will be excess around the edges.

Move the watermelon sticks to a large baking sheet, arranging in a single layer without overlap. Freeze for at least 2 hours. Once frozen, you can move them to a plastic bag or airtight container to store in the freezer.