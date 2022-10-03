Food News and Trends Recalls Hundreds of Pounds of Brie and Camembert Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination If you've purchased cheese in the past two months, check the label. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a news and trending writer at Allrecipes, covering everything from exciting product releases to the newest TikTok trends and why food tastes better at certain restaurants. Education: Her editorial career began at Ohio University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism and served as the editor-in-chief of Southeast Ohio magazine, an award-winning regional magazine and the first student-produced regional publication in the country. Experience: After graduating, she wrote lifestyle content and city news for Pittsburgh Magazine and created a Disney newsletter and blog, Wishes & Wayfinding. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of more than 90 Brie and Camembert cheese products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination on September 30. All of Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Brie and Camembert cheeses with a best-by date through 12/14/2022 are impacted by this recall. The contaminated cheeses were produced in a Michigan facility and distributed to grocery stores nationwide and in Mexico between August 1 and September 28. The recalled cheeses were sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding's, Shaw's, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley's, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Target, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. However, there may be other retailers that have received the recalled cheese that are not included in the recall announcement. The recalled Brie and Camembert products have best-by dates ranging from September 28 to December 14 and include: Black Bear 6-pound Black Bear Wheel Block & Barrel 2.2-pound Block & Barrel Brie; UPC: 0789826032816.6-pound Block & Barrel Brie Charmant 2.2-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 033421023860 Cobblestone 2.2-pound Cobblestone Brie Wheel; UPC: 822486179809 Culinary Tours 8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 0112250051458-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, saran wrapped Fredericks 8-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 708820301214 Fresh Thyme 8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 8413301119948-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 8413301119878-ounce Brie - wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Camembert - traditional rounds; UPC: 841330111970 Glenview Farms 2.2-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel; UPC: 7581081213553.25-pound Brie - double crème, rectangular; UPC: 758108670150 Good & Gather 8-ounce Good & Gather Wheel; UPC: 085239047620 Heinen's 8-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 020601418028 Joan of Arc 14-ounce Joan of Arc Brie Wheel; UPC: 7115651291112.2-pound Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel2.2-pound Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel6.5-pound Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel8-ounce Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel; UPC: 7115651122438-ounce Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel; UPC: 711565204993 and 7115651122368-ounce Joan of Arc Slicing Brie; UPC: 7115652005208-ounce Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel; UPC: 711565129104 La Bonne Vie 14-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 8205816786782.2-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel; UPC: 8205816786856.5-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel; UPC: 8205816786927-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, wedges, foil wrapped; UPC: 8205816786617-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, foil wrapped; UPC: 8205816786548-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 8205816785318-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 8205816787468-ounce Camembert - double crème, rounds; UPC: 820581678616 Lidl 8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 4056489151739 Life in Provence 8-ounce Brie - rounds; UPC: 787984111952 Market 32 14-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 417350528658-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 417350528348-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, saran wrapped; UPC: 417350528728-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 417350528588-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, wedges, saran wrapped; UPC: 417350528898-ounce Camembert - traditional double crème, rounds; UPC: 41735052841 Maitre D' 2.2-pound Maitre D' Wheel; UPC: 780487488422 Metropolitan 6.5-pound Metropolitan Wheel8-ounce Metropolitan Wheel; UPC: 711565007679 Prestige 8-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 021140033635 Primo Taglio 6.5-pound Brie - with herbs, whole wheel8-ounce Brie - with herbs, wedges; UPC: 210049000028-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 0211300456798-ounce Brie - slicing rectangle; UPC: 0211300984538-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 133421027865 Red Apple 7-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 6042620300058-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, saran wrapped; UPC: 604262030036 Reny Picot 1-pound Brie - double crème, slicing rectangle; UPC: 03342102420114-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, rounds; UPC: 03342102276414-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 03342102275714-ounce Camembert - double crème, rounds; UPC: 0334210227952.2-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel2.2-pound Brie - triple crème, whole wheel3.25-pound Brie - double crème, rectangular6.5-pound Brie - double crème with herbs, whole wheel6.5-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel6.5-pound Brie - triple crème, whole wheel6.5-pound Brie - double crème with peppercorn, whole wheel6.5-pound Camembert - double crème, whole wheel7-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, foil wrapped; UPC: 0334210224297-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds no cups7-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, foil wrapped; UPC: 0334210224178-ounce Brie - double crème with peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - double crème, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 0334210228638-ounce Brie - double crème, slicing rectangle; UPC: 0334210243008-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 1334210278658-ounce Brie - triple crème, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - wedges, saran wrapped; UPC: 0334210223138-ounce Camembert - double crème, rounds; UPC: 0334210229008-ounce Camembert - traditional double crème, rounds; UPC: 033421024904 Saint Randeaux 14-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 6366250034012.2-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel6.5-pound Brie - double crème, whole wheel8-ounce Brie - double crème with herbs, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - double crème with pepper, wedges, saran wrapped8-ounce Brie - double crème, rounds; UPC: 6366250034188-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 6366250035488-ounce Camembert - traditional, rounds; UPC: 636625003425 Taste of Inspirations 8-ounce Brie - rounds; UPC: 7254398025508-ounce Brie - triple crème, rounds; UPC: 7254399997318-ounce Brie - with herb center layer, rounds; UPC: 7254398025678-ounce Brie - wedges, saran wrapped Trader Joe's 8-ounce Trader Joe's Slicing; UPC: 00505086 You can find package photos on the FDA's site. Some stores repackage bulk Old Europe Cheese and sell them in smaller quantities. In that case, the cheeses may have a different label or product information than the list of recalled cheeses. If you are worried about a Brie or Camembert cheese in your fridge, contact the retailer and ask where it is from or throw it away. If you have any of the recalled cheeses, do not eat them and throw them away immediately. The FDA also recommends that you thoroughly clean any surface that the contaminated cheeses may have touched to prevent cross contamination as Listeria can survive in your refrigerator and transfer to other foods easily. There are currently six reported cases of Listeria across the U.S. — including in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five of those cases resulted in hospitalizations. Listeria's symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. While healthy individuals may only have short-term symptoms, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those individuals with weakened immune systems. Listeria may also cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant individuals. If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Old Europe Cheese has stopped production of the recalled cheese and will not start again until the contamination issue is fixed. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Old Europe Cheese's telephone line at 269-925-5003 extension 335. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit