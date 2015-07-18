9 Tasty New Ways to Cook Yellow Squash
You'll be loving these exciting recipes when yellow squash goes berserk at the farmers' markets and grocery stores.
1. Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole
"This recipe was created to use up a large amount of squash we were given," says Tigray. "It satisfies my husband's low-carb diet and tastes great!"
Get the Recipe: Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole
2. Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry
"A great, quick vegetarian dish that includes yellow squash, zucchini, and tofu, making for a beautifully-colored dish," says malevolentglitter.
Get the Recipe: Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry
3. Farmers' Market Vegetarian Quesadillas
"These quesadillas make great appetizers or a quick and healthy meal," says Jennifer Baker. "Serve while hot with your favorite salsa, sour cream, and guacamole."
Get the Recipe: Farmers' Market Vegetarian Quesadillas
4. Savory Summer Squash with Bacon
"I love squash but wanted a new recipe with fewer calories," says Katrinika. "I came up with a bunch of pasta recipes. So I thought, why not substitute yellow squash for pasta? And it worked! All the ingredients can be prepared in advance and refrigerated until ready to cook. Long, slender young squash make for the best texture."
Get the Recipe: Savory Summer Squash with Bacon
5. Zucchini Fritters
"Pan-fried zucchini, yellow squash, and carrot cakes, with golden crispy edges and tender insides," says MooShell. "These make great dippers. You would never know that these nutritious fritters amount to eating your vegetables."
Get the Recipe: Zucchini Fritters
6. Summer Squash Burritos
Try these with any squash, and your favorite filling, for an instant classic!
Get the Recipe: Summer Squash Burritos
7. Squash and Kohlrabi Empanadas
"Need to sneak some vegetables by a picky eater?" asks Jennie. "These empanadas are the perfect vehicle for spicing up vegetables. Use homemade dough if you want, but for those short on time as we all usually are, store-bought pie crust works great."
Get the Recipe: Squash and Kohlrabi Empanadas
8. Squash Zoodler Omelet
For this quick-and-easy omelet, you'll zoodle squash (aka make squash noodles) and cook it with spinach and cilantro, and top with egg and mozzarella cheese.
Get the Recipe: Squash Zoodler Omelet
9. Golden Gazpacho Dip
"Look for the yellowest tomatoes and the brightest yellow squash for this soup-inspired dip," says SandyG. "As the dip rests, it may give off liquid, which can be drained if you like."
Get the Recipe: Golden Gazpacho Dip
Check out our collection of Yellow Squash Recipes.